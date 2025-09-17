Bitcoin Inflows Surge: Last 18 Months Exceed 15 Years of Capital

By: Coincentral
2025/09/17 02:08
TLDR

  • Bitcoin inflows in the past 18 months have exceeded the total capital from the previous 15 years combined.
  • The Bitcoin realized cap grew by $625 billion in just 18 months, marking a significant acceleration in investment.
  • Spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have played a key role in driving large-scale capital entry into Bitcoin.
  • The growing institutional interest in Bitcoin is reflected in the sharp rise in recent capital inflows.
  • Despite the rapid inflows, Bitcoin holders are currently showing a tendency to sell rather than accumulate.

On-chain data reveals that Bitcoin inflows in the past 18 months have exceeded those from the previous 15 years combined. The sharp rise in realized capitalization highlights accelerated investment in Bitcoin, driven significantly by new institutional interest. Current metrics indicate a stronger and faster capital entry than ever before in Bitcoin’s history.

Bitcoin Inflows Surge by $625 Billion

Realized Cap measures the total capital investors have injected into Bitcoin using on-chain transaction data. The indicator rose by $625 billion in just 18 months, marking a record-breaking growth phase. In contrast, the prior 15 years saw a cumulative $435 billion increase.

This recent rise indicates that Bitcoin inflows are now happening at an unprecedented speed and volume. The surge shows investor confidence and growing mainstream adoption of the asset. Ki Young Ju, CEO of CryptoQuant, posted the historical chart highlighting this capital spike.

The chart supports this claim with steep growth from 2023 onward. This trend reflects the transition of Bitcoin into a more mature asset class.

Spot ETFs Drive Massive Capital Entry Into Bitcoin

Spot ETFs have become a major force behind recent Bitcoin inflows, bringing in capital from traditional financial markets. These investment products offer exposure without needing to buy Bitcoin directly or manage wallets. This setup attracts institutions that previously avoided crypto due to infrastructure concerns.

ETFs have enabled inflows at a scale not possible through retail activity alone. Since approval, spot ETFs have accounted for a large portion of new investment. This shift shows how regulated products can transform market participation.

The ease of access through ETFs aligns with increased demand from traditional investors. These funds open the door to pension funds, asset managers, and conservative portfolios. Therefore, their launch marks a turning point in Bitcoin inflows and asset growth.

Despite the rise in inflows, Bitcoin holders are now showing a tendency to sell. Glassnode’s Accumulation Trend Score shows neutral-to-distribution behavior among all investor cohorts. The score implies that many holders are either selling or holding, rather than actively buying.

This trend may reflect profit-taking after sharp price increases. It can also indicate market hesitation as Bitcoin reaches resistance levels. Still, long-term inflows remain strong despite temporary distribution.

The post Bitcoin Inflows Surge: Last 18 Months Exceed 15 Years of Capital appeared first on CoinCentral.

