Bitcoin Infrastructure SPAC Raises $200M Backed by Crypto Leadership

A fresh $200 million play is coming to the crypto space. Bitcoin Infrastructure Acquisition Corp, a new SPAC, has filed to go public with plans to focus on building and acquiring Bitcoin infrastructure. 

The filing lays out a clear funding target while drawing on leadership from well-known crypto executives. It marks another attempt to channel public market capital into the backbone of Bitcoin’s ecosystem. Investors now wait to see how this venture will shape its path forward.

Teaming Crypto Cred Behind the SPAC

According to the filing, the SPAC is incorporated in Boca Raton, Florida, with Ryan Gentry listed as chief executive officer. The document outlines a deal size of $200 million, based on shares priced at $10 each. 

Founders connected to Lightning Labs and Multicoin Capital are also tied to the effort, giving the project a leadership group with deep crypto roots. Their backgrounds signal an intent to blend operational expertise with industry networks, shaping the strategy behind the fund.

The involvement of executives with long histories in the digital asset space suggests a deliberate approach. 

By leaning on their reputations, the team aims to establish trust with prospective investors. The SPAC structure offers a familiar vehicle for public fundraising while tying its direction specifically to Bitcoin infrastructure. 

For many in the market, that focus reflects both clarity and discipline.

Crypto Infrastructure Focus with Price-Sensitive Funding

The plan centers on a funding model built around accessibility and scale. 

At $10 per share, the SPAC aims to secure $200 million in gross proceeds, a structure that keeps entry manageable for a wide pool of investors. The pricing also frames expectations clearly, removing ambiguity about cost and potential dilution.

The filing further details redemption provisions, including how funds will be held in trust if no acquisition closes within 24 months. That mechanism is designed to protect investors while preserving flexibility for management. 

The structure highlights readiness to act swiftly once a suitable target emerges, balancing investor safeguards with operational urgency.

For crypto investors watching the space, the message is straightforward. This SPAC intends to deploy capital where Bitcoin’s supporting infrastructure can scale, and the people behind it carry the experience to pursue that vision.

