Bitcoin Investments Expected to Rise Sharply in Late 2025, Says Wall Street Expert

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 13:46
Bitcoin investments by institutions expected to surge in late 2025, driven by ETF inflows, corporate adoption, and strong market interest.

A well-known Wall Street figure, Jordi Visser, has predicted a major rise in Bitcoin investments by U.S. financial institutions. Visser, who is the president and chief investment officer at Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers, thinks this increase will occur before the end of 2025. According to him, this change will make financial portfolios ready for even bigger Bitcoin in 2026. His comments come at a time when Bitcoin is trading close to $115,000, demonstrating good performance in the current market.

Companies Hold $117 Billion in Bitcoin as Corporate Adoption Grows

To begin with, Visser made these statements in a recent interview with an investor, Anthony Pompliano. During the conversation, he said that allocations in Bitcoin in traditional finance will increase between now and the end of the year. He added that this change is not only likely – it is certain. This prediction suggests the fourth quarter of 2025 as a significant period for the growth of Bitcoin. It also comes at a time when the market is arguing on whether Bitcoin has already peaked or it still has a way to go.

Related Reading: Capital Group’s $1 Billion Bitcoin Bet Soars to $6 Billion | Live Bitcoin News

For instance, numbers from Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is in support of Visser’s view. In just 5 days, the U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs have witnessed more than $2.3 billion in net inflows. Since their launch in January 2024, these ETFs have attracted almost $57 billion in total. At the same time, companies are now holding around $117 billion worth of Bitcoins on their balance sheets. This is a sharp increase and represents that more businesses are taking Bitcoin seriously as an asset.

In addition, a survey by Coinbase and EY-Parthenon conducted in January 2025 demonstrate the strong interest in digital assets. Out of 352 global investors, 83% of them said that they plan to increase their investments in crypto this year. Also, 59% said that they will invest over 5% of their total funds into digital assets by the end of the year. These investors are also looking into stablecoins, DeFi and tokenisation for payments, and yields. This trend strengthened after the 2024 U.S. elections, when the attention on crypto began to surge up rapidly.

Analysts Predict $120 Billion Bitcoin Investments in 2025, $300 Billion by 2026

Moreover, Visser pointed out some technical signals in support of his prediction. He talked about “mini breakouts” in the charts of crypto that indicate rising prices. Ethereum is a good example. As of mid-September 2025, ETH is trading at $4,000 to $5,000. Analysts are looking at a possible $5,639 average price for it this month, with a potential average price of around $5,165 this month. Other coins, such as Dogecoin and Sui are also getting noticed, which shows interest in the market.

However, some risks remain. The price of Bitcoin can still be somewhat volatile. Economic changes such as a rise in interest rates may slow things down. Additionally, clearer government rules will also be needed to support long-term growth. Still, the prognosis is good. Analysts believe that up to $120 billion of Bitcoin will inflows in 2025 and $300 billion by 2026.

In conclusion, Visser’s prophecy is that by the end of this year, Bitcoin will continue to become an even bigger part of traditional finance. With massive demand from institutions, increasing ETF activity and positive technical indicators, Bitcoin is closer to the center of the investing world. As a result, 2025 may be a turning point for digital assets in mainstream portfolios.

Source: https://www.livebitcoinnews.com/bitcoin-investments-expected-to-rise-sharply-in-late-2025-says-wall-street-expert/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Capital B spent 4.7 million euros to increase its holdings by 48 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 2,249 bitcoins.

PANews reported on September 15 that French listed company Capital B disclosed that it had spent 4.7 million euros to increase its holdings of 48 bitcoins. It currently holds a total of 2,249 bitcoins, and the bitcoin yield has reached 1,536.6% since the beginning of the year.
PANews2025/09/15 14:08
Native Markets Wins Race for Hyperliquid Stablecoin USDH, Beating Paxos and Rivals

Native Markets has secured the USDH ticker for Hyperliquid’s native stablecoin, emerging as the winner in a heated governance vote that drew bids from heavyweights including Paxos and Ethena. Key Takeaways: Native Markets won the USDH stablecoin bid for Hyperliquid, defeating Paxos and other rivals. Paxos failed to gain traction despite a revised proposal offering deep PayPal integration, incentives, and capped revenue share. Native Markets plans a phased USDH rollout, backed by validator support and a reserve strategy involving BlackRock and Superstate. The decision, finalized Sunday, followed weeks of speculation and community debate, with Native Markets ultimately pulling ahead after validator commitments and prediction markets heavily favored the team. Ethena, once seen as a top contender, exited the race on Thursday, citing community concerns about its non-native infrastructure. Paxos Falls Short in USDH Bid Despite Midweek Proposal Revision Paxos remained in contention but failed to gain momentum despite revising its proposal midweek. Paxos’ Version 2 pitch included a deep integration of USDH into PayPal and Venmo, zero-cost on/off-ramps, and a $20 million incentive plan. It also commited all USDH revenue to Hyperliquid’s growth until $1 billion in total value locked (TVL) is reached, with Paxos capping its own share at 5% beyond $5 billion. Criticism emerged over the process itself. Some observers argued the compressed RFP timeline and validator links to Hyperliquid infrastructure may have given Native Markets an edge. Still, the vote concluded with broad validator backing and strong odds on prediction platform Myriad. Founder Max Fiege announced a phased rollout plan beginning with the submission of a Hyperliquid Improvement Proposal. The launch will include limited minting and redemption trials, capped at $800 per user, to test core functions before opening a USDH/USDC spot market and eventually unlocking full access. Native Markets pitched a tightly integrated stablecoin strategy tailored to Hyperliquid. Reserves in cash and US Treasuries will be managed off-chain by BlackRock, while on-chain tokenized assets will be handled via Superstate and Stripe’s Bridge infrastructure. Notably, the team pledged to split all reserve yield between Hyperliquid’s Assistance Fund and broader ecosystem growth. The team’s credibility was bolstered by backers with experience at Uniswap Labs, Paradigm, and Polychain. Early endorsements from validator groups such as CMI Trading helped further solidify support. Trump-Backed GENIUS Act Boosts US Push for Dollar-Pegged Stablecoins The recent passage of the GENIUS Act, signed by President Trump, aims to cement the dollar’s dominance by backing dollar-pegged stablecoins in global markets. The Treasury Department expects the stablecoin market to exceed $2 trillion by 2028, a projection that places greater emphasis on liquidity, interoperability, and regulatory alignment across the ecosystem. Tether’s latest move underscores a pragmatic shift toward that future. As reported, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has said the stablecoin sector is poised for explosive growth, projecting the market could balloon from its current $250 billion capitalization to as much as $2 trillion in the near future. “Many people think it will reach $1 to $2 trillion in a handful of years,” Garlinghouse said, adding that Ripple is positioned to benefit from that trajectory. Meanwhile, Western Union is positioning itself for a new phase of digital transformation, signaling strong interest in using stablecoins to modernize its global remittance operations
CryptoNews2025/09/15 14:15
World Liberty Financial – Explaining the ‘split’ in WLFI traders as governance vote goes live

World Liberty Financial – Explaining the ‘split’ in WLFI traders as governance vote goes live

Will the new governance approval ignite WLFI’s next breakout?
Coinstats2025/09/15 13:00
