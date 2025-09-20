The post Bitcoin Is Building a Base as ‘OG’ Hodlers Exit and Big Money Preps appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s recent stretch of muted price action is a sign of strength, not weakness, according to Strategy (MSTR) Executive Chairman Michael Saylor. Speaking on an episode of Natalie Brunell’s “Coin Stories” podcast released Friday, Saylor argued that the market is in a consolidation phase as long-time holders sell portions of their stacks and institutions prepare for bigger allocations. “If you zoom out and look at the one-year chart, bitcoin is up 99%,” he said. “The volatility is coming out of the asset — that’s a really good sign.” Saylor described the current environment as one where early adopters who bought bitcoin at single-digit prices are selling modest amounts to fund real-world needs, such as housing or tuition. He likened it to employees of a high-growth startup liquidating stock options, not as a loss of faith but as a natural step toward maturity. That process, he said, is paving the way for corporations and large funds to enter once volatility falls. He dismissed concerns that bitcoin’s lack of cash flows makes it inferior to traditional investments, pointing out that many valuable assets — from land to gold to art — also lack income streams. “The perfect money has no cash flows,” he said, adding that institutions anchored in decades of equity-and-bond frameworks have been slow to adapt but will eventually be forced to rethink. Going beyond store of value A central theme of the conversation was Strategy’s push to reengineer credit markets by using bitcoin as collateral, moving beyond the simple store-of-value narrative. Saylor said conventional bonds are “yield-starved” and under-collateralized, while bitcoin-backed instruments can be structured to offer higher yields and lower risk. He outlined the firm’s suite of preferred-stock products — Strike, Strife, Stride, and Stretch — which are designed to provide investors with yields of up to 12%… The post Bitcoin Is Building a Base as ‘OG’ Hodlers Exit and Big Money Preps appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s recent stretch of muted price action is a sign of strength, not weakness, according to Strategy (MSTR) Executive Chairman Michael Saylor. Speaking on an episode of Natalie Brunell’s “Coin Stories” podcast released Friday, Saylor argued that the market is in a consolidation phase as long-time holders sell portions of their stacks and institutions prepare for bigger allocations. “If you zoom out and look at the one-year chart, bitcoin is up 99%,” he said. “The volatility is coming out of the asset — that’s a really good sign.” Saylor described the current environment as one where early adopters who bought bitcoin at single-digit prices are selling modest amounts to fund real-world needs, such as housing or tuition. He likened it to employees of a high-growth startup liquidating stock options, not as a loss of faith but as a natural step toward maturity. That process, he said, is paving the way for corporations and large funds to enter once volatility falls. He dismissed concerns that bitcoin’s lack of cash flows makes it inferior to traditional investments, pointing out that many valuable assets — from land to gold to art — also lack income streams. “The perfect money has no cash flows,” he said, adding that institutions anchored in decades of equity-and-bond frameworks have been slow to adapt but will eventually be forced to rethink. Going beyond store of value A central theme of the conversation was Strategy’s push to reengineer credit markets by using bitcoin as collateral, moving beyond the simple store-of-value narrative. Saylor said conventional bonds are “yield-starved” and under-collateralized, while bitcoin-backed instruments can be structured to offer higher yields and lower risk. He outlined the firm’s suite of preferred-stock products — Strike, Strife, Stride, and Stretch — which are designed to provide investors with yields of up to 12%…

Bitcoin Is Building a Base as ‘OG’ Hodlers Exit and Big Money Preps

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 23:04
RealLink
REAL$0.06346-0.01%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1641-0.84%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01796+2.64%
Sign
SIGN$0.08516+7.22%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03559-2.54%
OG
OG$16.752+2.40%

Bitcoin’s recent stretch of muted price action is a sign of strength, not weakness, according to Strategy (MSTR) Executive Chairman Michael Saylor.

Speaking on an episode of Natalie Brunell’s “Coin Stories” podcast released Friday, Saylor argued that the market is in a consolidation phase as long-time holders sell portions of their stacks and institutions prepare for bigger allocations. “If you zoom out and look at the one-year chart, bitcoin is up 99%,” he said. “The volatility is coming out of the asset — that’s a really good sign.”

Saylor described the current environment as one where early adopters who bought bitcoin at single-digit prices are selling modest amounts to fund real-world needs, such as housing or tuition.

He likened it to employees of a high-growth startup liquidating stock options, not as a loss of faith but as a natural step toward maturity. That process, he said, is paving the way for corporations and large funds to enter once volatility falls.

He dismissed concerns that bitcoin’s lack of cash flows makes it inferior to traditional investments, pointing out that many valuable assets — from land to gold to art — also lack income streams.

“The perfect money has no cash flows,” he said, adding that institutions anchored in decades of equity-and-bond frameworks have been slow to adapt but will eventually be forced to rethink.

Going beyond store of value

A central theme of the conversation was Strategy’s push to reengineer credit markets by using bitcoin as collateral, moving beyond the simple store-of-value narrative.

Saylor said conventional bonds are “yield-starved” and under-collateralized, while bitcoin-backed instruments can be structured to offer higher yields and lower risk.

He outlined the firm’s suite of preferred-stock products — Strike, Strife, Stride, and Stretch — which are designed to provide investors with yields of up to 12% while being heavily over-collateralized with bitcoin.

By doing so, Saylor argued, the company is giving bitcoin cash-flow-like qualities, allowing it to slot into both credit and equity indexes. “We’re giving bitcoin cash flow,” he said, framing it as a way to broaden institutional adoption and draw more capital into the ecosystem.

The S&P 500 question

Saylor also addressed why Strategy has yet to be included in the S&P 500 despite its scale and profitability.

He said the firm only became eligible this year following changes in accounting rules and noted that Tesla also waited beyond its first quarter of eligibility. He expects eventual inclusion as the market grows more comfortable with the bitcoin treasury model, which he dates to late 2024.

Transformative years

Looking ahead, Saylor portrayed the rise of bitcoin treasury companies as analogous to the early days of the petrochemical industry, with multiple products, business models, and fortunes emerging in a chaotic but transformative decade.

He predicted bitcoin would continue to appreciate at an average rate near 29% annually over the next two decades, fueling new forms of credit and equity instruments.

In closing, he struck an optimistic tone about both bitcoin and society more broadly, saying much of today’s online toxicity is amplified by bots and paid campaigns rather than genuine discontent.

“Bitcoin is a peaceful, fair, and equitable way for us to settle our differences,” he said. “As everyone embraces it, peace will spread, equity will spread, fairness will spread.”

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/20/michael-saylor-bitcoin-is-building-a-base-as-og-sellers-exit-and-big-money-preps

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

A gripping tale of deception has captured the media’s spotlight, especially in foreign outlets, centering on a cryptocurrency fraud case from Denver, Colorado. Eli Regalado, a pastor, alongside his wife Kaitlyn, was convicted, but what makes this case particularly intriguing is their unconventional defense.Continue Reading:Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud
PrompTale AI
TALE$0.008316-10.39%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:38
Share
SEC Approves Generic Listing Standards for Crypto ETFs

SEC Approves Generic Listing Standards for Crypto ETFs

In a bombshell filing, the SEC is prepared to allow generic listing standards for crypto ETFs. This would permit ETF listings without a specific case-by-case approval process. The filing’s language rests on cryptoassets that are commodities, not securities. However, the Commission is reclassifying many such assets, theoretically enabling an XRP ETF alongside many other new products. Why Generic Listing Standards Matter The SEC has been tacitly approving new crypto ETFs like XRP and DOGE-based products, but there hasn’t been an unambiguously clear signal of greater acceptance. Huge waves of altcoin ETF filings keep reaching the Commission, but there hasn’t been a corresponding show of confidence. Until today, that is, as the SEC just took a sweeping measure to approve generic listing standards for crypto ETFs: “[Several leading exchanges] filed with the SEC proposed rule changes to adopt generic listing standards for Commodity-Based Trust Shares. Each of the foregoing proposed rule changes… were subject to notice and comment. This order approves the Proposals on an accelerated basis,” the SEC’s filing claimed. The proposals came from the Nasdaq, CBOE, and NYSE Arca, which all the ETF issuers have been using to funnel their proposals. In other words, this decision on generic listing standards could genuinely transform crypto ETF approvals. A New Era for Crypto ETFs Specifically, these new standards would allow issuers to tailor-make compliant crypto ETF proposals. If these filings meet all the Commission’s criteria, the underlying ETFs could trade on the market without direct SEC approval. This would remove a huge bottleneck in the coveted ETF creation process. “By approving these generic listing standards, we are ensuring that our capital markets remain the best place in the world to engage in the cutting-edge innovation of digital assets. This approval helps to maximize investor choice and foster innovation by streamlining the listing process,” SEC Chair Paul Atkins claimed in a press release. The SEC has already been working on a streamlined approval process for crypto ETFs, but these generic listing standards could accomplish the task. This rule change would rely on considering tokens as commodities instead of securities, but federal regulators have been reclassifying assets like XRP. If these standards work as advertised, ETFs based on XRP, Solana, and many other cryptos could be coming very soon. This quiet announcement may have huge implications.
Threshold
T$0.01663-0.35%
Waves
WAVES$1.116-0.30%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0018126-2.17%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 06:14
Share
Tired Of Altcoin Price Slumps? Crypto Analysts Are Saying The BFX Could Be The Best Crypto To Buy In 2025

Tired Of Altcoin Price Slumps? Crypto Analysts Are Saying The BFX Could Be The Best Crypto To Buy In 2025

BlockchainFX has raised $7.5M, offers 500+ tradable assets, daily USDT rewards, token burns, and a presale Visa Card. At $0.024, analysts see BFX as a top 2025 buy.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005232+5.67%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01369-0.07%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/20 23:35
Share

Trending News

More

Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

SEC Approves Generic Listing Standards for Crypto ETFs

Tired Of Altcoin Price Slumps? Crypto Analysts Are Saying The BFX Could Be The Best Crypto To Buy In 2025

CFTC Appoints Crypto Leaders to Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October