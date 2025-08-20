Bitcoin Is the Key to Riches Says ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Kiyosaki

TLDR

Robert Kiyosaki claims money alone doesn’t make people rich; education and smart investments do.

Bitcoin, according to Kiyosaki, is the easiest tool to get rich: “set it and forget it.”

Kiyosaki emphasizes the importance of financial education from the right mentors.

Real estate was Kiyosaki’s first million-dollar win, but Bitcoin surpassed that with less effort.

Robert Kiyosaki, the famous author of Rich Dad Poor Dad and renowned investor, has shared valuable insights on how to get rich, emphasizing that financial education and smart investments, such as Bitcoin, are key. In a recent post on X, Kiyosaki discussed why money alone does not guarantee wealth, revealing an important lesson for his followers.

Kiyosaki is a strong advocate for financial education, a subject he believes should begin in schools. Without this education, he suggests people often fail to manage their finances effectively, leading to financial difficulties later in life. He also stresses the need to surround oneself with wealthy mentors and like-minded individuals who can provide financial knowledge and guidance.

Why Money Doesn’t Make You Rich, Robert Kiyosaki

Robert Kiyosaki pointed out that despite making millions of dollars, many individuals such as professional athletes and lottery winners end up bankrupt. He referenced college sports stars who make substantial amounts of money and professional athletes who, after retiring, lose their wealth within just a few years.

Similarly, Robert Kiyosaki noted that many lottery winners, despite acquiring large sums of money, also find themselves in worse financial situations.

He believes that money itself isn’t the problem, but rather, it’s the lack of financial education and understanding of how to manage wealth. This insight is part of Kiyosaki’s broader message: understanding money, investments, and how to make smart financial decisions is what truly helps people build wealth.

Robert Kiyosaki Advice for Aspiring Millionaires

The renowned investor advocates seeking out “rich teachers and friends” to accelerate financial knowledge. According to Kiyosaki, the key to wealth isn’t just learning about money from any source but learning from successful entrepreneurs and financial experts.

He encourages people to read books that focus on financial literacy, money management, entrepreneurship, and overcoming financial hardships.

He specifically advises active students of money and business to read books and learn about successful entrepreneurship, which can provide the knowledge needed to succeed in the financial world. This is especially critical since most schools and colleges don’t teach practical financial skills, something that Kiyosaki has long criticized.

Bitcoin: The Easiest Path to Riches

While Kiyosaki’s advice encompasses various ways to get rich, he points to Bitcoin as the easiest and most effective way for anyone to build wealth. Kiyosaki praised Bitcoin’s design as “pure genius,” stating that it is the most straightforward investment to make. His advice for investing in Bitcoin is simple: “Just buy it, set it, and forget it.” He suggests that, unlike traditional investments, Bitcoin allows for passive wealth accumulation without the need for constant effort or management.

Reflecting on his own journey, Kiyosaki confessed that his first million dollars came from real estate, a process he described as hard work involving many sleepless nights. However, his Bitcoin investments, he claims, have been much easier. After doing a little research, he invested a small amount in Bitcoin, set it aside, and watched it grow into millions.

This passive approach to investing is something Kiyosaki recommends, as he has seen firsthand how Bitcoin has outperformed other, more labor-intensive methods of wealth-building.

