“Bitcoin Is Topping Out Ahead of Fed Rate Cut”, Says Peter Schiff

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/15 14:28
NEAR
NEAR$2.69-2.71%
“Bitcoin Is Topping Out Ahead of Fed Rate Cut”, Says Peter Schiff

The post “Bitcoin Is Topping Out Ahead of Fed Rate Cut”, Says Peter Schiff appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The Bitcoin price is trading near $ 116,000, but it’s struggling to break higher ahead of the Federal Reserve’s September 17 FOMC meeting. Despite a 4% gain over the past week, the cryptocurrency has yet to surpass its all-time highs. This hesitation has raised doubts about whether momentum is fading as traders wait for clarity on interest rate cuts.

Peter Schiff Warns Bitcoin Is “Topping Out”

Economist and long-time Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff believes the cryptocurrency is running out of steam. 

He argued that lowering rates while inflation remains high could worsen economic risks.

Schiff also compared Bitcoin’s performance with traditional assets:

  • “Bitcoin is still about 15% below its 2021 peak when priced against gold,” he noted.
  • “Even equity markets like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are at record highs, while Bitcoin continues to face resistance.”

According to him, this shows investors are prioritizing gold and silver as safer bets.

Why Fed Rate Cuts Bring Market Uncertainty

The Fed is widely expected to cut rates by at least 25 basis points on September 17. Analysts at Goldman Sachs even predict three consecutive cuts into December. While rate cuts often support markets, some warn they can be bearish in the short term.

Crypto expert Ted Pillows explained:

This uncertainty, he said, could weigh on Bitcoin in the near term.

  • Also Read :
  •   Bitcoin Price News: Bulls Eye $120k Next
  •   ,

Crypto Market May React Differently

Not everyone agrees with Schiff’s bearish view. Pillows added that crypto may behave differently than stocks:

He also pointed out that altcoins are already showing strength, with the Altcoin Season Index climbing higher. This suggests capital may be rotating from Bitcoin into other crypto assets.

Bitcoin at a Crossroads

For now, Bitcoin sits at a critical level. Schiff highlights gold’s strength, while others see crypto’s resilience. Whether Bitcoin breaks resistance or altcoins continue leading, the coming weeks around the Fed’s decision could be decisive for the entire market.

Never Miss a Beat in the Crypto World!

Stay ahead with breaking news, expert analysis, and real-time updates on the latest trends in Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, NFTs, and more.

bell icon Subscribe to News
subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

FAQs

Is altcoin season starting now?

Yes, the Altcoin Season Index is moving higher, showing altcoins are gaining momentum while Bitcoin consolidates.

Will Fed rate cuts push Bitcoin higher?

Analysts are divided. Some believe rate cuts could cause short-term weakness as markets price in economic slowdown, while others argue crypto could recover faster than traditional assets.

Why is gold performing better than Bitcoin right now?

Gold and silver are rallying as traditional safe-haven assets, while Bitcoin is consolidating below its all-time highs. Schiff argues this shows investor preference for metals.

Could altcoins outperform Bitcoin in 2025?

Yes, many analysts believe altcoins may continue outperforming as capital rotates away from Bitcoin into Ethereum, Solana, and other projects with strong ecosystems.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Capital B spent 4.7 million euros to increase its holdings by 48 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 2,249 bitcoins.

Capital B spent 4.7 million euros to increase its holdings by 48 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 2,249 bitcoins.

PANews reported on September 15 that French listed company Capital B disclosed that it had spent 4.7 million euros to increase its holdings of 48 bitcoins. It currently holds a total of 2,249 bitcoins, and the bitcoin yield has reached 1,536.6% since the beginning of the year.
B
B$0.54247-1.99%
Share
PANews2025/09/15 14:08
Share
Native Markets Wins Race for Hyperliquid Stablecoin USDH, Beating Paxos and Rivals

Native Markets Wins Race for Hyperliquid Stablecoin USDH, Beating Paxos and Rivals

Native Markets has secured the USDH ticker for Hyperliquid’s native stablecoin, emerging as the winner in a heated governance vote that drew bids from heavyweights including Paxos and Ethena. Key Takeaways: Native Markets won the USDH stablecoin bid for Hyperliquid, defeating Paxos and other rivals. Paxos failed to gain traction despite a revised proposal offering deep PayPal integration, incentives, and capped revenue share. Native Markets plans a phased USDH rollout, backed by validator support and a reserve strategy involving BlackRock and Superstate. The decision, finalized Sunday, followed weeks of speculation and community debate, with Native Markets ultimately pulling ahead after validator commitments and prediction markets heavily favored the team. Ethena, once seen as a top contender, exited the race on Thursday, citing community concerns about its non-native infrastructure. Paxos Falls Short in USDH Bid Despite Midweek Proposal Revision Paxos remained in contention but failed to gain momentum despite revising its proposal midweek. Paxos’ Version 2 pitch included a deep integration of USDH into PayPal and Venmo, zero-cost on/off-ramps, and a $20 million incentive plan. It also commited all USDH revenue to Hyperliquid’s growth until $1 billion in total value locked (TVL) is reached, with Paxos capping its own share at 5% beyond $5 billion. Criticism emerged over the process itself. Some observers argued the compressed RFP timeline and validator links to Hyperliquid infrastructure may have given Native Markets an edge. Still, the vote concluded with broad validator backing and strong odds on prediction platform Myriad. Founder Max Fiege announced a phased rollout plan beginning with the submission of a Hyperliquid Improvement Proposal. The launch will include limited minting and redemption trials, capped at $800 per user, to test core functions before opening a USDH/USDC spot market and eventually unlocking full access. Native Markets pitched a tightly integrated stablecoin strategy tailored to Hyperliquid. Reserves in cash and US Treasuries will be managed off-chain by BlackRock, while on-chain tokenized assets will be handled via Superstate and Stripe’s Bridge infrastructure. Notably, the team pledged to split all reserve yield between Hyperliquid’s Assistance Fund and broader ecosystem growth. The team’s credibility was bolstered by backers with experience at Uniswap Labs, Paradigm, and Polychain. Early endorsements from validator groups such as CMI Trading helped further solidify support. Trump-Backed GENIUS Act Boosts US Push for Dollar-Pegged Stablecoins The recent passage of the GENIUS Act, signed by President Trump, aims to cement the dollar’s dominance by backing dollar-pegged stablecoins in global markets. The Treasury Department expects the stablecoin market to exceed $2 trillion by 2028, a projection that places greater emphasis on liquidity, interoperability, and regulatory alignment across the ecosystem. Tether’s latest move underscores a pragmatic shift toward that future. As reported, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has said the stablecoin sector is poised for explosive growth, projecting the market could balloon from its current $250 billion capitalization to as much as $2 trillion in the near future. “Many people think it will reach $1 to $2 trillion in a handful of years,” Garlinghouse said, adding that Ripple is positioned to benefit from that trajectory. Meanwhile, Western Union is positioning itself for a new phase of digital transformation, signaling strong interest in using stablecoins to modernize its global remittance operations
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/15 14:15
Share
World Liberty Financial – Explaining the ‘split’ in WLFI traders as governance vote goes live

World Liberty Financial – Explaining the ‘split’ in WLFI traders as governance vote goes live

Will the new governance approval ignite WLFI’s next breakout?
WLFI
WLFI$0.2107-5.72%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.07009-5.70%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01879-2.28%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/15 13:00
Share

Trending News

More

Capital B spent 4.7 million euros to increase its holdings by 48 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 2,249 bitcoins.

Native Markets Wins Race for Hyperliquid Stablecoin USDH, Beating Paxos and Rivals

World Liberty Financial – Explaining the ‘split’ in WLFI traders as governance vote goes live

Hyperliquid community chooses Native Markets to issue USDH stablecoin

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure