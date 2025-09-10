Bitcoin Just Saved GameStop From a Bigger Meltdown

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 17:14
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1586+1.53%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10264+1.10%
GME
GME$0.001291+6.78%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017209+2.92%
67COIN
67$0.017004+40.50%
GAMESTOP
GAMESTOP$0.00007606-1.07%
Bitcoin
  • 10 September 2025
  • |
  • 12:09

GameStop’s latest earnings report shows that the company’s bet on Bitcoin has softened its quarterly losses, even as sales in its core gaming business continue to decline.

The retailer purchased $500 million worth of Bitcoin in the second quarter, a position now worth $528.6 million. That $28.6 million unrealized gain helped offset weaker demand for hardware and software, which pushed net sales down to $674 million. Net loss came in at $18.5 million, a marked improvement from earlier quarters, with operating losses trimmed to $9.2 million thanks to aggressive cost controls.

GameStop also saw a 63% jump in collectibles, bolstered by trading cards, merchandise, and limited-run partnerships. Exclusive editions of upcoming titles like Borderlands 4 are part of a broader push to diversify revenue as console sales plateau. Hardware sales still found support from Nintendo’s Switch 2 launch and steady demand for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Shares of GME rose modestly on the report, climbing 1.5% in regular trading and surging as much as 7% after hours to $25.29. The company now holds a market value of $10.55 billion, though its stock has been flat over the past year with short interest remaining elevated at 67.8 million shares, about 15% of the total float.

Alongside its Bitcoin reserves, GameStop ended the quarter with $6.1 billion in cash and equivalents. Recent moves to bolster liquidity include a $270 million convertible bond raise and the wind-down of operations in Canada and France.

Management is betting that streamlining operations while leaning on collectibles and digital assets will provide a more stable footing as traditional sales continue to soften. The strategy also puts GameStop in the company of other public firms using Bitcoin as a balance sheet hedge, further tying its performance to crypto market swings.

Still, challenges remain. Revenue pressures show no sign of easing in the near term, and with short interest high, GME remains one of the most closely watched stocks on Wall Street. Whether Bitcoin gains can continue to mask the weakness in its core business is now a key question for investors heading into the second half of the year.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/bitcoin-just-saved-gamestop-from-a-bigger-meltdown/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BlackRock CEO's annual letter to investors: Bitcoin may challenge the global status of the US dollar, and tokenization is the future financial highway

BlackRock CEO's annual letter to investors: Bitcoin may challenge the global status of the US dollar, and tokenization is the future financial highway

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink released his annual letter to investors, posing a thought-provoking question: “Will Bitcoin undermine the dollar’s reserve currency status?” He also said that tokenization is becoming a key force in reshaping financial infrastructure.
MAY
MAY$0.04265-0.07%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12267+1.29%
Share
PANews2025/04/01 15:29
Share
Hoskinson Reveals Cardano Biggest Mistake That Benefited Solana

Hoskinson Reveals Cardano Biggest Mistake That Benefited Solana

Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano, admits one of the project’s biggest missteps regarding its smart contract model, acknowledging how it lost momentum to Solana. In a recent interview, the Cardano founder publicly admitted that the team made a wrong bet with the project’s early approach to smart contracts.Visit Website
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004993+3.24%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/10 16:22
Share
Bitcoin rebounds above 100K as market absorbs Middle East conflict escalation fears

Bitcoin rebounds above 100K as market absorbs Middle East conflict escalation fears

Bitcoin has clawed its way back above the $100,000 after briefly dipping below the key psychological level for the first time in months driven by Middle East geopolitical tensions. The rebound follows a steep sell-off brought on by rising Middle…
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/23 12:03
Share

Trending News

More

BlackRock CEO's annual letter to investors: Bitcoin may challenge the global status of the US dollar, and tokenization is the future financial highway

Hoskinson Reveals Cardano Biggest Mistake That Benefited Solana

Bitcoin rebounds above 100K as market absorbs Middle East conflict escalation fears

Mexico targets Asian nations in new 2026 budget tariff plan

Research Shows XRPL is a Potential Leader in the Tokenization Market Estimated by WEF to Hit $867T