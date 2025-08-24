Bitcoin Just Won’t Stay Down – Is $150K Next?

Bitcoin

Bitcoin is proving unusually resilient in 2025, with every fresh peak followed by a gentler pullback than before.

After briefly falling below $112,000 yesterday—its lowest level since early August—the coin quickly bounced back, continuing a trend that analysts say highlights strong institutional support.

Just last week, Bitcoin surged to nearly $125,000, marking its fifth all-time high of the year. Each retracement since January has been less dramatic, signaling that deeper liquidity and steady demand from corporate treasuries are helping to stabilize the market.

Coinbase’s David Duong described the ongoing rally as one of the most significant periods for digital assets, pointing to institutional inflows and clearer regulation as the key drivers. He suggested that this behavior could mark a turning point in how investors price Bitcoin’s role within global markets.

The strength has stood out even against broader uncertainty. In April, when President Donald Trump announced new tariffs, Bitcoin managed to stay above $80,000 while traditional markets came under pressure. Analysts say ETFs and crypto-focused companies have been instrumental in sustaining that momentum.

DYOR CEO Ben Kurland noted that the shrinking dips and quicker recoveries after each peak are evidence of a maturing market, shaped by long-term holders and investors with conviction.

Looking ahead, traders are eyeing September’s Federal Reserve meeting. A rate cut could spark the next leg of the rally, while a delay might bring short-term selling. Still, experts believe any eventual correction.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Source: https://coindoo.com/bitcoin-just-wont-stay-down-is-150k-next/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
