Bitcoin Leaders Head to Capitol Hill to Push U.S. BTC Bill

Michael Saylor, co-founder of Strategy, Marathon Digital CEO Fred Thiel, and other industry leaders will gather on Capitol Hill Tuesday to back the BITCOIN Act. The bill, reintroduced by Senator Cynthia Lummis in March, proposes the U.S. purchase 1 million Bitcoin over five years. Supporters say the move, funded through “budget-neutral strategies,” could boost America’s economic strength and secure its leadership in the global digital asset space.