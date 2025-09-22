The post Bitcoin leads as Fed rate cut drives $1.9 billion into crypto funds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Last week, the Federal Reserve’s decision to trim interest rates set off a new wave of investment into digital asset funds, with CoinShares tracking $1.9 billion of fresh inflows. The policy shift, a 25 basis-point cut announced after the September FOMC meeting, gave investors a clearer signal that risk assets could benefit from easier financial conditions. James Butterfill, CoinShares head of research, noted that market traders initially hesitated as they interpreted the so-called “hawkish cut” as a mixed message. However, their sentiment flipped once markets had time to adjust to this policy change. According to him: “Inflows resumed later in the week, with $746 million entering on Thursday and Friday as markets began to digest the implications for digital assets.” He noted that the momentum carried total assets under management in crypto investment products to $40.4 billion, the highest level recorded this year. Considering this, he said 2025 could rival or surpass last year’s $48.6 billion tally if the current pace continues. Bitcoin dominates Bitcoin remained the biggest draw, capturing $977 million in inflows last week. This was the third consecutive week of net gains since it overtook Ethereum as the preferred allocation. As a result, BTC-focused funds have now seen inflows of nearly $4 billion this month, while their year-to-date flows stood at $24.7 billion. The funds manage more than $183 billion worth of assets in their various portfolios. On the other hand, the appetite for short-Bitcoin products has continued to drop, with the funds losing $3.5 million last week and sliding to a multi-year low of $83 million under management. The Short Bitcoin fund situation can be linked to investors’ reluctance to bet against Bitcoin because they believe the loose monetary policy tilts the balance back toward risk-on trades. Altcoins draw $1 billion Meanwhile, investors’ interest in altcoin… The post Bitcoin leads as Fed rate cut drives $1.9 billion into crypto funds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Last week, the Federal Reserve’s decision to trim interest rates set off a new wave of investment into digital asset funds, with CoinShares tracking $1.9 billion of fresh inflows. The policy shift, a 25 basis-point cut announced after the September FOMC meeting, gave investors a clearer signal that risk assets could benefit from easier financial conditions. James Butterfill, CoinShares head of research, noted that market traders initially hesitated as they interpreted the so-called “hawkish cut” as a mixed message. However, their sentiment flipped once markets had time to adjust to this policy change. According to him: “Inflows resumed later in the week, with $746 million entering on Thursday and Friday as markets began to digest the implications for digital assets.” He noted that the momentum carried total assets under management in crypto investment products to $40.4 billion, the highest level recorded this year. Considering this, he said 2025 could rival or surpass last year’s $48.6 billion tally if the current pace continues. Bitcoin dominates Bitcoin remained the biggest draw, capturing $977 million in inflows last week. This was the third consecutive week of net gains since it overtook Ethereum as the preferred allocation. As a result, BTC-focused funds have now seen inflows of nearly $4 billion this month, while their year-to-date flows stood at $24.7 billion. The funds manage more than $183 billion worth of assets in their various portfolios. On the other hand, the appetite for short-Bitcoin products has continued to drop, with the funds losing $3.5 million last week and sliding to a multi-year low of $83 million under management. The Short Bitcoin fund situation can be linked to investors’ reluctance to bet against Bitcoin because they believe the loose monetary policy tilts the balance back toward risk-on trades. Altcoins draw $1 billion Meanwhile, investors’ interest in altcoin…

Bitcoin leads as Fed rate cut drives $1.9 billion into crypto funds

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 23:02
1
1$0.011696-1.92%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00174535-5.85%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,273.49-2.69%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08396-4.82%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004233-19.43%

Last week, the Federal Reserve’s decision to trim interest rates set off a new wave of investment into digital asset funds, with CoinShares tracking $1.9 billion of fresh inflows.

The policy shift, a 25 basis-point cut announced after the September FOMC meeting, gave investors a clearer signal that risk assets could benefit from easier financial conditions.

James Butterfill, CoinShares head of research, noted that market traders initially hesitated as they interpreted the so-called “hawkish cut” as a mixed message. However, their sentiment flipped once markets had time to adjust to this policy change.

According to him:

He noted that the momentum carried total assets under management in crypto investment products to $40.4 billion, the highest level recorded this year. Considering this, he said 2025 could rival or surpass last year’s $48.6 billion tally if the current pace continues.

Bitcoin dominates

Bitcoin remained the biggest draw, capturing $977 million in inflows last week. This was the third consecutive week of net gains since it overtook Ethereum as the preferred allocation.

As a result, BTC-focused funds have now seen inflows of nearly $4 billion this month, while their year-to-date flows stood at $24.7 billion. The funds manage more than $183 billion worth of assets in their various portfolios.

On the other hand, the appetite for short-Bitcoin products has continued to drop, with the funds losing $3.5 million last week and sliding to a multi-year low of $83 million under management.

The Short Bitcoin fund situation can be linked to investors’ reluctance to bet against Bitcoin because they believe the loose monetary policy tilts the balance back toward risk-on trades.

Altcoins draw $1 billion

Meanwhile, investors’ interest in altcoin products was pronounced last week, as this class of digital assets drew around $1 billion inflow.

Ethereum, the second-largest crypto asset by market cap, led inflows for these altcoins, drawing $772 million in fresh capital.

This inflow pushed its year-to-date total to $12.6 billion and sent assets under management in Ethereum products to a record $40.3 billion.

Digital Assets Weekly Inflows (Source: CoinShares)

At the same time, smaller digital assets joined the rally with significant inflows.

According to CoinShares, Solana products attracted $127.3 million, while XRP funds brought in $69.4 million. Both assets have now cleared the $1.5 billion mark in 2025 inflows.

Cardano, Sui, Litecoin, and Chainlink drew around $6 million together, reflecting a broad, if lighter, spread of investor interest.

Mentioned in this article

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/bitcoins-977m-streak-outguns-ethereum-as-1b-altcoin-wave-returns-post-fed-cut/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

The post Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum’s new roadmap was presented by Vitalik Buterin at the Japan Dev Conference. Short-term priorities include Layer 1 scaling and raising gas limits to enhance transaction throughput. Vitalik Buterin presented Ethereum’s development roadmap at the Japan Dev Conference today, outlining the blockchain platform’s priorities across multiple timeframes. The short-term goals focus on scaling solutions and increasing Layer 1 gas limits to improve transaction capacity. Mid-term objectives target enhanced cross-Layer 2 interoperability and faster network responsiveness to create a more seamless user experience across different scaling solutions. The long-term vision emphasizes building a secure, simple, quantum-resistant, and formally verified minimalist Ethereum network. This approach aims to future-proof the platform against emerging technological threats while maintaining its core functionality. The roadmap presentation comes as Ethereum continues to compete with other blockchain platforms for market share in the smart contract and decentralized application space. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-roadmap-scaling-interoperability-security-japan/
Moonveil
MORE$0.08469-4.02%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23941-9.97%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017079-1.94%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:25
Share
Crypto.com Capital bets on Moonlander: shake-up for Cronos derivatives

Crypto.com Capital bets on Moonlander: shake-up for Cronos derivatives

Strategic move: Crypto.com Capital invests in Moonlander to accelerate the development of derivatives on the Cronos network.
Movement
MOVE$0.1143-9.92%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017079-1.94%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/22 22:00
Share
The evolution of on-chain reputation systems

The evolution of on-chain reputation systems

As the Web3 economy matures by September 2025, the need for robust reputation systems that […]
Share
Coinstats2025/09/22 22:45
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Crypto.com Capital bets on Moonlander: shake-up for Cronos derivatives

The evolution of on-chain reputation systems

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

Aster Document Update: ASTER token holders will enjoy a 5% discount on perpetual contract trading fees