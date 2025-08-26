Bitcoin Longs See Massive Liquidations and Price Drops Below $112K

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/26 19:30
Bitcoin
BTC$110,034.51-1.37%
bitcoin-mint main

Bitcoin ($BTC) has recently gone through a severe downturn on Monday, leading to notable liquidations. As the latest market data reveals, the Bitcoin ($BTC) long positions experienced a $269.36M in liquidations at the start of the week.  This major sell-off indicates the panic among the traders while reassessing strategies for the next moves, as Bitcoin’s price has fallen below the $112K mark. Hence, as the bearish sentiment rises, there is speculation for further price decline.

$BTC’s ATH Reversal Triggers Market Long Liquidations

After claiming its new ATH of $124,500 on August 14, Bitcoin ($BTC) has continuously been plunging. Although the recent dovish remarks expressed by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell boosted Bitcoin’s price slightly, its further dip has resulted in huge liquidations. Overall, the crypto market has seen a staggering $942.08M in liquidations over the past 24 hours.

Long Bitcoin Liquidations Reach $269.36M

Interestingly, the long positions accounted for a major $830.27M of that cumulative amount. Additionally, Bitcoin’s liquidations in this respect reached $269.36M, with longs occupying $224.27M. In line with the liquidation data, significant buy interest is concentrated within the $110,500-$109,700 range.

Increased Volatility Raises Speculations of Further Dip to $100,000 and Below

Apart from that, the deeper bids are reportedly emerging around the $108,000 mark. This highlights the possibility of a further slump and liquidity outflows before a noteworthy recovery. As per the market onlookers, if Bitcoin fails to maintain its price above the $111,900 spot, it could lead to a revisit to $100,000.  At the same time, some even anticipate a retest of $95,000.

Analysts Deem Current Downturn as Key Entry Point for Long-Term Investors

However, irrespective of the ongoing bloodbath, some analysts remain optimistic. In this respect, Michael van de Poppe deems this decline as a notable entry point for long-term purchasers. In the meantime, the market participants are keenly looking for Bitcoin’s ($BTC) potential price recovery amid the growing uncertainty.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A Mathematical Model for Extreme Programming Software Development

A Mathematical Model for Extreme Programming Software Development

This paper presents a Bayesian Network model for Extreme Programming (XP) that predicts project finish time and defect rates. The model integrates key XP practices like Pair Programming, TDD, and Onsite Customer to forecast project success or failure.
Wink
LIKE$0.012134-1.34%
Xphere
XP$0.01388-0.85%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/26 09:48
Share
The bottleneck problem: Why ‘fast’ blockchains fail when it counts most | Opinion

The bottleneck problem: Why ‘fast’ blockchains fail when it counts most | Opinion

The reality is that many first-generation high-speed blockchains were built without accounting for these interlocking constraints
WHY
WHY$0.00000002731-4.30%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/24 17:19
Share
Hyperscale Data increased its holdings of XRP by 8,420 last week through its subsidiary Sentinum

Hyperscale Data increased its holdings of XRP by 8,420 last week through its subsidiary Sentinum

PANews reported on August 26 that Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE: GPUS), a diversified holding company, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sentinum, Inc., reported an increase of 8,420 XRP tokens between August 18 and August 24, 2025, with a total investment of approximately $25,000. The company has now purchased a total of 31,420 XRP tokens year-to-date.
XRP
XRP$2.9334-0.85%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00693-1.98%
Share
PANews2025/08/26 19:14
Share

Trending News

More

A Mathematical Model for Extreme Programming Software Development

The bottleneck problem: Why ‘fast’ blockchains fail when it counts most | Opinion

Hyperscale Data increased its holdings of XRP by 8,420 last week through its subsidiary Sentinum

DeFi aggregator 1inch has integrated Sonic Chain

Chainlink ETF: Bitwise Files Crucial S-1 Application with SEC