Bitcoin (BTC) is once again at a crucial crossroads after dropping below the $120,000 price mark, intensified by strong capital exits. For now, the OG crypto is hovering within the $120K rejection point and other key support regions. With the market currently consolidating, market participants are observing these levels as BTC appears to lose steam following multiple rejections at cycle highs.

L’article Bitcoin Market Balances Out as Old and Young Coins Hold Steady est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.