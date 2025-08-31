Bitcoin Market Enters Recovery Phase Amid Macro Pressures

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 21:12
NEAR
NEAR$2.433-0.12%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,538.45-0.23%
Capverse
CAP$0.06958-1.75%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018976-5.69%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000782-0.38%
Key Points:
  • Axel Adler Jr. from CryptoQuant highlights Bitcoin’s constrained recovery amid macro pressures.
  • Bitcoin’s price limited by macroeconomic factors and market constraints.
  • Market remains a seller’s domain with subdued risk appetite.

CryptoQuant analyst Axel Adler Jr. reports that Bitcoin is experiencing a “recovery” phase, constrained by macroeconomic pressures as of August 31, 2025.

Macro pressures maintain a cautious market, with Bitcoin prices near lower support levels despite on-chain activity being neutral, highlighting broader economic challenges affecting market risk appetites.

Bitcoin’s Limited Recovery Amid Economic Challenges

The Bitcoin market entered a “recovery” phase this week as outlined by CryptoQuant analyst Axel Adler Jr. Price action remains constrained to the lower Bollinger Band due to prevailing macroeconomic conditions. Market behavior indicates a continuation of weak sentiment and a cautious trading environment.

Bitcoin’s price is impacted by global economic factors, such as Federal Reserve policies and tariff risks. On-chain activity is described as mostly neutral, with spot ETF flows showing net outflows. These conditions highlight a lack of new accumulation in the market.

Market Data and Long-term Expert Insights

Did you know? During previous consolidation phases post-ETF launches, similar patterns of market behavior were observed. These phases often precede major directional shifts in Bitcoin’s pricing trends.

As of August 31, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) is priced at $108,273.19 with a market cap of 2.16 trillion, dominating 56.98% of the market. Its trading volume over 24 hours reached $44,013,341,744, while experiencing minor declines in short-term prices. Data sourced from CoinMarketCap paints a picture of cautious value stability amid prevailing market uncertainties.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 13:07 UTC on August 31, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from the Coincu research team point to potential effects if these macroeconomic conditions persist. Historical trends suggest extended periods of sideways movement typically resolve into significant price actions, influenced by evolving financial and regulatory landscapes.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/markets/bitcoin-recovery-macro-pressures-impact/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

WLFI Token Open Interest Surges to $825 Million

WLFI Token Open Interest Surges to $825 Million

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/wlfi-token-open-interest/
WLFI
WLFI$----%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01254-3.24%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018988-5.61%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/31 20:11
Share
Uniswap and Morpho and other institutions cooperate to develop Web3SOC, a security and governance framework designed for compliance

Uniswap and Morpho and other institutions cooperate to develop Web3SOC, a security and governance framework designed for compliance

PANews reported on June 21 that according to The Block, Uniswap Labs, Morpho, Maple Finance, Kiln and Steakhouse Financial have partnered with security companies Cantina and Secureum to establish a
MORPHO
MORPHO$2.0053+0.78%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0744-26.26%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1663-9.42%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 08:30
Share
XRP Price Forecast: Ripple Struggles for Momentum as Traders Chase 1,000% APY in Layer Brett

XRP Price Forecast: Ripple Struggles for Momentum as Traders Chase 1,000% APY in Layer Brett

Investors are constantly searching for the next big crypto, and right now, the spotlight is firmly on Layer Brett, a […] The post XRP Price Forecast: Ripple Struggles for Momentum as Traders Chase 1,000% APY in Layer Brett appeared first on Coindoo.
XRP
XRP$2.811+0.36%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5303-1.08%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00798+2.17%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/31 21:01
Share

Trending News

More

WLFI Token Open Interest Surges to $825 Million

Uniswap and Morpho and other institutions cooperate to develop Web3SOC, a security and governance framework designed for compliance

XRP Price Forecast: Ripple Struggles for Momentum as Traders Chase 1,000% APY in Layer Brett

Cryptocurrency Usage to Soar: Who Will Lead?

Crypto Millionaires Drive Surge as Jets, Cruises, and Hotels Embrace Bitcoin