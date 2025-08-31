Bitcoin Market Enters Recovery Phase Amid Macro Pressures

Key Points: Axel Adler Jr. from CryptoQuant highlights Bitcoin’s constrained recovery amid macro pressures.

Bitcoin’s price limited by macroeconomic factors and market constraints.

Market remains a seller’s domain with subdued risk appetite.

CryptoQuant analyst Axel Adler Jr. reports that Bitcoin is experiencing a “recovery” phase, constrained by macroeconomic pressures as of August 31, 2025.

Macro pressures maintain a cautious market, with Bitcoin prices near lower support levels despite on-chain activity being neutral, highlighting broader economic challenges affecting market risk appetites.

Bitcoin’s Limited Recovery Amid Economic Challenges

The Bitcoin market entered a “recovery” phase this week as outlined by CryptoQuant analyst Axel Adler Jr. Price action remains constrained to the lower Bollinger Band due to prevailing macroeconomic conditions. Market behavior indicates a continuation of weak sentiment and a cautious trading environment.

Bitcoin’s price is impacted by global economic factors, such as Federal Reserve policies and tariff risks. On-chain activity is described as mostly neutral, with spot ETF flows showing net outflows. These conditions highlight a lack of new accumulation in the market.

Market Data and Long-term Expert Insights

Did you know? During previous consolidation phases post-ETF launches, similar patterns of market behavior were observed. These phases often precede major directional shifts in Bitcoin’s pricing trends.

As of August 31, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) is priced at $108,273.19 with a market cap of 2.16 trillion, dominating 56.98% of the market. Its trading volume over 24 hours reached $44,013,341,744, while experiencing minor declines in short-term prices. Data sourced from CoinMarketCap paints a picture of cautious value stability amid prevailing market uncertainties.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 13:07 UTC on August 31, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from the Coincu research team point to potential effects if these macroeconomic conditions persist. Historical trends suggest extended periods of sideways movement typically resolve into significant price actions, influenced by evolving financial and regulatory landscapes.