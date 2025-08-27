Bitcoin Market Outlook: $105K-$110K Zone Crucial for Upcoming Moves

By: Tronweekly
2025/08/27 00:00
GAINS
GAINS$0.02704-1.06%
Bitcoin
  • Bitcoin drops 1% in 24 hours, marking a 12% fall from its mid-August high amidst broader market weakness.
  • Investor sentiment turns cautious, with the Fear and Greed Index falling to 43, reflecting growing uncertainty.
  • A sudden sell-off and failure to hold $117,000 highlights Bitcoin’s ongoing volatility and market instability.

Bitcoin is trading at a seven-week low, down 1% in the past 24 hours. The cryptocurrency fell 4.60% in the last week, trading 12% below its all-time high in the middle of August. This loss follows a bigger market pressure, as Bitcoin has failed to retain gains following a short spurt. The decline has made most investors apprehensive

The deeper cryptocurrency market is similarly struggling. The overall market capitalization has dropped by 2%, to settle at $3.79 trillion. Investor sentiment is fading away, as the Fear and Greed Index dropped to 43, which is in the neutral zone. This is also a marked decline compared to 53 the previous week, indicating that traders are looking to be cautious.

AD 4nXenFP8reLI fCwYQ7VcVf2lrtDc0UwpDbKl2yMPxvg2Ubw8lUK93woXXT w8ZiS8SIyptaIzZ

Source: Alternative

Bitcoin Pullback: Surge Fades into Consolidation

Bitcoin had a little bump on Friday, topping at $117,000. The jump was fueled by dovish remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The potential of reduced interest rates greets the market positively, with Bitcoin rising by 3.5% and US stocks recovering. But BTC was not able to hold on to the price or was unable to keep it up but instead slipped into its consolidation range.

Also Read: Bitcoin Targets $120,000 as Metaplanet Expands Holdings Despite Price Dip

Daan Crypto Trades has noted that Bitcoin has gone out of the range. BTC is currently quoted at former highs and the consolidating areas. The micromarket format has revealed lower lows and lower highs condemning to a bearish trend. As analysts monitor the market, there are levels to watch that, in position, would determine the direction to go.

AD 4nXefgLkyUXR NdFgt4dDq0qqWPu JkSGgQvrb79vJgm0go2Zt0Mjl3OI 0JoLz5XjGuXKv4Na9p1F928spbh I zQA9v3L5Z6ETbCSmCRLlboMz0 zB8pWk7Ai9HhsKePont5Go?key=44MdQAFIvZHrQkjQOmmIOQ

Source: X

It is worth noting the 200-day moving average and also the Fibonacci retracements. The price of Bitcoin will continue to be held between 105,000-110,000 in the next few weeks. A further fall notably below the level of $100,000 will be a sign of more serious problems and may trigger further decline in the prices. 

Glassnode pointed out that the average purchase price of Bitcoin by the newest 1-3 month cohorts is now about 110,800. This is because this price point has been a critical one historically. BTC is usually heading into a bear market when it reaches below this point.

Bitcoin Faces Critical $110K Mark Amid Liquidations

Glassnode has been following the relationship between the price of Bitcoin and the expense of new investors. The chart of the firm indicates that price movements that move below the cost of new investors are mostly associated with the price decline. The orange line is the cost of new investors, and the black one shows the price of BTC. A correction is also likely to happen when the price crosses below.

Bitcoin also experienced the biggest long liquidation of the recent months on Monday. The decline was caused by a sudden downward movement prior to which more than 150 million long positions were liquidated. On Tuesday, BTC temporarily exceeded the price of 108,600 dollars and came back a little. Such an event lays bare the risks, especially in such volatile conditions in the market.

AD 4nXdc7rl1WK1L6yBJZMMDs9o3ZnknVq7fhdAUx22t5CXa7aI ZcFKy7e637MyQzFAwnI82Rxchcku GibzRMLDhx6y975atZ gpl6xUp3GhvmpS7xmEn sBIcvEZUYiVGQYu4wZJIvw?key=44MdQAFIvZHrQkjQOmmIOQ

Source: Glassnode

The short-term response above the $110,800 mark is deemed necessary, as it can support market stability in BTC. If BTC manages to recover this price point, then it will have a chance of rebuilding investor confidence. Nevertheless, the refusal to do it might result in additional losses in the short-term perspective. The market is being anxious awaiting stabilization in terms of making decisions to take major actions.

The latter points to the upheavals of the cryptocurrency trade, which are found in the recent weaknesses experienced by BTC. As the overall market stresses, the major price observances are well followed by investors. It is doubtful whether BTC is going to recover or still continue to slip. The current feeling is caution on the part of traders who are awaiting more signals.

Also Read: Bitcoin Supply Drops, Altseason Loading: Why the Next Few Months Matter

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

The brother of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried once plotted to buy Nauru and build a doomsday bunker using funds from the now-defunct crypto exchange.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00688-0.43%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 14:15
Share
Why Your Phone's AI is Slow: A Story of Sparse Neurons and Finicky Flash Storage

Why Your Phone's AI is Slow: A Story of Sparse Neurons and Finicky Flash Storage

This analysis breaks down on-device LLM inference challenges, from compute stages to the unique performance quirks of smartphone storage.
Large Language Model
LLM$0.0014105-16.21%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1226+3.02%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002731-6.15%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/26 23:19
Share
Minecraft, Engineering, and The Incremental Mindset

Minecraft, Engineering, and The Incremental Mindset

Minecraft is a game that has become a huge hit with children and adults alike. The game has changed the way many of us think about software development. It has also changed how we think about how we build software and the tools we use.
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.5401+1.55%
THINK Token
THINK$0.019-8.43%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/26 20:00
Share

Trending News

More

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

Why Your Phone's AI is Slow: A Story of Sparse Neurons and Finicky Flash Storage

Minecraft, Engineering, and The Incremental Mindset

Donald Trump Jr.’s 1789 Capital Makes ‘Double-Digit Millions’ Bet on Polymarket

Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?