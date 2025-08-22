Bitcoin Maxi Davinci Jeremie Says Shiba Inu Cannot Reach $1 Mark

TLDR

Davinci Jeremie stated that Shiba Inu will never reach the $1 price target.

He explained that reaching $1 would push Shiba Inu’s market cap to $600 trillion.

Jeremie compared this figure to the global stock market value of $128 trillion.

Analysts noted that Shiba Inu would surpass gold and Bitcoin at the $1 price point.

Community members discussed the possibility of hitting $1 after SHIB reaches $0.01.

Shiba Inu’s ambitious $1 price target has reignited debate as Bitcoin advocate Davinci Jeremie dismissed the milestone as unrealistic. He noted the market cap required would far exceed global financial benchmarks. This perspective adds weight to warnings from other analysts regarding the token’s long-term valuation limits.

Shiba Inu Price Projection Gains Attention

Shiba Inu has frequently been subject to bold forecasts, with some community members insisting $1 remains possible. Recent discussions intensified after ecosystem member Lucie highlighted an AI-based analysis supporting the possibility. The analysis suggested $1 is not impossible but would require adoption growth and an intense bull market.

However, many observers remain cautious as the projection depends on market momentum and large-scale investor participation. Analysts such as Luis Delgado argued focus will shift to the $1 prediction if SHIB first reaches $0.01. Consequently, debates surrounding Shiba Inu continue to influence community expectations and speculative narratives.

Although optimism persists, experts highlight barriers that limit Shiba Inu’s path toward extreme price levels. The project’s vast supply remains the biggest challenge for achieving a realistic market cap. Thus, without drastic changes, the $1 goal appears beyond the current scope of market conditions.

Jeremie Rejects $1 Target for Shiba Inu

Davinci Jeremie firmly dismissed the possibility of Shiba Inu hitting $1 under its existing token supply. He stated, “Shiba Inu is not going to $1,” citing the required valuation as unrealistic. According to him, such a price would place SHIB’s capitalization around $600 trillion.

Jeremie emphasized this figure surpasses every known financial valuation in global history. For context, global stock markets hold a value of $128 trillion, while the cryptocurrency market totals about $3.83 trillion. Therefore, his assessment underscores the gap between expectations and financial realities.

Other analysts, including TradeCityPro, previously issued similar warnings about overvalued projections. They argued Shiba Inu’s market cap would surpass assets like gold and Bitcoin if $1 ever materialized. Consequently, such comparisons reinforce the skepticism shared by multiple industry voices.

Supply Burn as a Possible Path

Analysts maintain that only extreme supply reduction could support Shiba Inu near $1. An earlier report suggested SHIB could achieve $1 with a market cap of $500 billion if 99.91% of tokens are burned. However, burning such a large portion of supply appears unlikely.

Token burning has been promoted as a tool for boosting price levels, but achieving such magnitude remains impractical. A burn of over 99% would require coordination that exceeds current community capabilities. Therefore, while theoretically possible, execution remains improbable.

Jeremie concluded that Shiba Inu can still perform well without unrealistic expectations. He stated the token might rise significantly but never to $1. At its present value of $0.00001240, Shiba Inu would need an increase of 8,064,416% to reach the milestone.

The post Bitcoin Maxi Davinci Jeremie Says Shiba Inu Cannot Reach $1 Mark appeared first on CoinCentral.