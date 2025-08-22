Bitcoin Maxi Davinci Jeremie Says Shiba Inu Cannot Reach $1 Mark

By: Coincentral
2025/08/22 21:18
Capverse
CAP$0.06853+5.69%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03927+1.34%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000604+0.49%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000024-36.84%

TLDR

  • Davinci Jeremie stated that Shiba Inu will never reach the $1 price target.
  • He explained that reaching $1 would push Shiba Inu’s market cap to $600 trillion.
  • Jeremie compared this figure to the global stock market value of $128 trillion.
  • Analysts noted that Shiba Inu would surpass gold and Bitcoin at the $1 price point.
  • Community members discussed the possibility of hitting $1 after SHIB reaches $0.01.

Shiba Inu’s ambitious $1 price target has reignited debate as Bitcoin advocate Davinci Jeremie dismissed the milestone as unrealistic. He noted the market cap required would far exceed global financial benchmarks. This perspective adds weight to warnings from other analysts regarding the token’s long-term valuation limits.

Shiba Inu Price Projection Gains Attention

Shiba Inu has frequently been subject to bold forecasts, with some community members insisting $1 remains possible. Recent discussions intensified after ecosystem member Lucie highlighted an AI-based analysis supporting the possibility. The analysis suggested $1 is not impossible but would require adoption growth and an intense bull market.

However, many observers remain cautious as the projection depends on market momentum and large-scale investor participation. Analysts such as Luis Delgado argued focus will shift to the $1 prediction if SHIB first reaches $0.01. Consequently, debates surrounding Shiba Inu continue to influence community expectations and speculative narratives.

Although optimism persists, experts highlight barriers that limit Shiba Inu’s path toward extreme price levels. The project’s vast supply remains the biggest challenge for achieving a realistic market cap. Thus, without drastic changes, the $1 goal appears beyond the current scope of market conditions.

Jeremie Rejects $1 Target for Shiba Inu

Davinci Jeremie firmly dismissed the possibility of Shiba Inu hitting $1 under its existing token supply. He stated, “Shiba Inu is not going to $1,” citing the required valuation as unrealistic. According to him, such a price would place SHIB’s capitalization around $600 trillion.

Jeremie emphasized this figure surpasses every known financial valuation in global history. For context, global stock markets hold a value of $128 trillion, while the cryptocurrency market totals about $3.83 trillion. Therefore, his assessment underscores the gap between expectations and financial realities.

Other analysts, including TradeCityPro, previously issued similar warnings about overvalued projections. They argued Shiba Inu’s market cap would surpass assets like gold and Bitcoin if $1 ever materialized. Consequently, such comparisons reinforce the skepticism shared by multiple industry voices.

Supply Burn as a Possible Path

Analysts maintain that only extreme supply reduction could support Shiba Inu near $1. An earlier report suggested SHIB could achieve $1 with a market cap of $500 billion if 99.91% of tokens are burned. However, burning such a large portion of supply appears unlikely.

Token burning has been promoted as a tool for boosting price levels, but achieving such magnitude remains impractical. A burn of over 99% would require coordination that exceeds current community capabilities. Therefore, while theoretically possible, execution remains improbable.

Jeremie concluded that Shiba Inu can still perform well without unrealistic expectations. He stated the token might rise significantly but never to $1. At its present value of $0.00001240, Shiba Inu would need an increase of 8,064,416% to reach the milestone.

The post Bitcoin Maxi Davinci Jeremie Says Shiba Inu Cannot Reach $1 Mark appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

5 Crypto Coins to Watch Next Week During the Crypto Crash

5 Crypto Coins to Watch Next Week During the Crypto Crash

The crypto market is crashing, but several coins have reached key support zones. Here are 5 tokens to keep an eye on and the next levels to watch.
SphereX
HERE$0.000357+0.28%
Share
Crypto Ticker2025/08/22 21:40
Share
Project Trinity Launches to Promote Cross-Chain Settlement of Japanese Stablecoins and Security Tokens

Project Trinity Launches to Promote Cross-Chain Settlement of Japanese Stablecoins and Security Tokens

PANews reported on August 22nd that Cosmos has officially launched Project Trinity, a stablecoin-driven delivery versus payment (DvP) settlement project jointly initiated by financial institutions including Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), Progmat, Boostry, and Datachain. TOKI is participating as a technical partner. The project aims to leverage the IBC protocol and LCP technology to enable cross-chain atomic swaps between stablecoins and security tokens, covering blockchain platforms such as Avalanche and Quorum. Japan's stablecoin market is rapidly developing following an update to the Payment Services Act, allowing for the compliant issuance of stablecoins and promoting more efficient and secure financial transaction settlement. The security token market is also expanding, with issuance exceeding 193.8 billion yen (approximately $1.3 billion) by the end of July 2025. Project Trinity aims to ultimately achieve near 24/7 real-time settlement, reducing counterparty and synchronization risks and contributing to the upgrading of Japan's secondary market infrastructure. Furthermore, TOKI will provide cross-chain messaging and middleware support at the technical level to ensure a secure and efficient settlement system. Earlier news reported that Japan's SBI Holdings plans to complete the acquisition of a majority stake in CoinPost on October 1 .
NEAR
NEAR$2.579+4.96%
RealLink
REAL$0.05454+6.96%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10458+4.71%
Share
PANews2025/08/22 21:00
Share
US bond market, dollar traders price in a resolute Powell at Jackson Hole speech

US bond market, dollar traders price in a resolute Powell at Jackson Hole speech

The US bond market stayed frozen Friday morning, as the 10-year Treasury yield didn’t move at all, stuck at 4.332%, while the 2-year nudged up by less than one basis point to 3.8%. But hey, that’s nothing. Wall Street wasn’t watching yields anyway. All eyes were locked on Jerome Powell’s upcoming speech at Jackson Hole, […]
Threshold
T$0.01642+3.98%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1794-0.93%
Movement
MOVE$0.1316+4.19%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 21:12
Share

Trending News

More

5 Crypto Coins to Watch Next Week During the Crypto Crash

Project Trinity Launches to Promote Cross-Chain Settlement of Japanese Stablecoins and Security Tokens

US bond market, dollar traders price in a resolute Powell at Jackson Hole speech

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

U.S. Treasury Deputy Secretary Falkand to step down after five months