Bitcoin May Never Fall Below $100,000 Again, Says PlanB

Bitcoin

Bitcoin’s latest rally may only be the beginning, according to one of the crypto market’s most closely watched analysts.

PlanB, the creator of the Stock-to-Flow (S2F) model, believes the world’s largest cryptocurrency is entering a new phase where scarcity, not speculation, becomes the dominant force driving prices.

In a recent market update, PlanB argued that Bitcoin’s current surge is fundamentally different from previous bull cycles. Unlike past rallies sparked by retail frenzy or leveraged trading, he says today’s uptrend is grounded in macroeconomic reality – persistent currency debasement and global liquidity expansion.

“Every major asset is moving higher – from gold and equities to real estate,” he explained. “That’s not coincidence. Governments are still printing money, and Bitcoin was designed precisely to counter that.”

Why $100,000 May Be the New Floor

PlanB said he no longer sees Bitcoin falling below the six-figure mark, calling the $100,000 level a “psychological wall” that has now flipped into strong support. He believes Bitcoin’s position as digital hard money makes it far more resilient to inflation than other asset classes.

“As long as fiat currencies keep losing purchasing power, Bitcoin will climb faster than anything else,” he noted.

The Power of Scarcity

The analyst described Bitcoin’s limited supply as a “magnet” that will inevitably pull its value higher as global liquidity grows. With only 21 million coins ever to exist – and roughly 19.7 million already mined – PlanB sees Bitcoin’s scarcity as the key driver behind what could become its most explosive move yet.

He outlined an ambitious target range between $250,000 and $1 million per BTC before the current bull run concludes. While he emphasized that the figure is not a precise forecast, PlanB believes it captures the magnitude of Bitcoin’s potential in the post-halving environment.

“The combination of fixed supply and continuous monetary expansion creates enormous upward pressure,” he said. “That’s why Bitcoin exists – it thrives when paper money loses credibility.”

A Rally Fueled by Global Macro Forces

PlanB’s thesis aligns with a growing chorus of analysts who view Bitcoin as a macro hedge rather than a speculative play. With inflation remaining sticky and central banks expected to maintain accommodative stances, digital assets are once again being positioned as alternatives to fiat-based wealth storage.

Whether Bitcoin can truly reach the upper end of PlanB’s target range remains to be seen. But with its supply now scarcer than ever – and institutional demand showing no signs of slowing – the “scarcity magnet” narrative is rapidly gaining traction among long-term believers.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

