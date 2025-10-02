Bitcoin millionaire addresses top 190,000 in Q3 2025 – Finbold report

The number of Bitcoin (BTC) millionaires increased by 7,872 addresses in Q3 2025, according to the Finbold Q3 2025 Cryptocurrency Market Report, based on data from BitInfoCharts and blockchain records.

On average, that translates to around 86 new Bitcoin millionaires created every day during the quarter. At the start of the quarter, 182,327 addresses held at least $1 million in BTC. By September 30, that figure had risen to 190,199, marking a sharp rebound after a turbulent first quarter.

Surge in million-dollar and deca-million Bitcoin addresses

The growth was not limited to marginal thresholds. Wallets holding $10 million or more in Bitcoin jumped from 20,488 in July to 22,192 by the end of September, a gain of 1,704 new addresses. At the $1 million level, addresses grew from 161,839 to 168,007, an increase of 6,168.

This quarter’s expansion highlights the rising wealth concentration in Bitcoin as prices consolidated near all-time highs and large holders accumulated aggressively.

A volatile 2025 for BTC

The Q3 gains follow a year of sharp contrasts. In Q1 2025, the number of millionaire wallets fell by nearly 14,000, wiping out a significant portion of addresses during market turbulence. By Q2, the trend reversed, with millionaire addresses soaring by 26,758, fueled by Bitcoin’s recovery and ETF inflows.

Taken together, 2025 has added a net 20,688 Bitcoin millionaire addresses year-to-date, despite the early-year drawdown.

Comparing 2025 to 2024’s record surge

By comparison, 2024 recorded 56,325 new Bitcoin millionaire addresses in total, averaging 154 per day. While 2025 is producing fewer new millionaires per day, roughly half the pace of last year, at the moment, the sustained increase in Q3 confirms that high-value wallets continue to expand even under shifting market dynamics.

It is important to note that a single individual can control multiple addresses, meaning the number of millionaire wallets does not equate directly to the number of unique millionaires. Even so, the steady increase in high-value addresses reflects renewed confidence in Bitcoin, particularly in the wake of ETF adoption and ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty.