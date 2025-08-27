Bitcoin miner Hut 8 announces four new sites across the US

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/27 14:44
Octavia
VIA$0.0164+1.23%

Bitcoin miner Hut 8 is expanding the scale of its operations by adding 1.5 gigawatts of capacity via four new facilities set to be launched across Texas, Illinois, and Louisiana.

Summary
  • Hut 8 will add 1.5 gigawatts of capacity across four new U.S. facilities.
  • To fund the expansion, Hut 8 is drawing from approximately $2.4 billion in available liquidity, including over 10,000 Bitcoin and recently secured credit facilities.

After a shaky start to the year, with the company reporting first-quarter losses,  Hut 8 said in a Tuesday announcement that it is targeting markets where energy demand is rising quickly.

According to CEO Asher Genoot, the latest move positions the Bitcoin miner to be able to “double the scale of our platform and address accelerating demand across energy-intensive use cases.”

Hut 8’s existing 1 gigawatt platform is already 90% utilized, the company noted. The new facilities are expected to support “energy-intensive use cases” beyond traditional Bitcoin mining, such as high-performance computing, the artificial intelligence sector, and next-gen industrial applications.

In select locations, Hut 8 plans to implement modular architectures that allow for rapid deployment and flexibility in how each site can serve different clients.

Each of the four sites will tap into regional energy grids where demand is already on the rise. By pre-empting future strain on infrastructure, Hut 8 aims to lock in favorable energy contracts early and leverage economies of scale.

Hut 8 has already secured land and power deals and is now advancing physical buildout across the four sites. Once operational, these sites will lift Hut 8’s total managed capacity to over 2.5 gigawatts across 19 locations.

Hut 8 taps into Bitcoin reserves

The Bitcoin miner plans to fund its latest expansion strategy by making use of its cryptocurrency reserves and a mix of traditional credit lines and a $1 billion at-the-market equity program.

Currently, Hut 8 holds over 10,000 Bitcoin in its reserves, which is valued at around $1.2 billion based on current prices. It has also secured a $200 million credit line from Two Prime and a repriced $130 million facility with Coinbase, alongside the ATM equity program. In total, the firm reported having access to roughly $2.4 billion in liquidity.

“The strength of our balance sheet has been a critical differentiator in demonstrating our ability to minimize execution risk and deliver at scale to prospective customers,” Genoot said.

Expansion beyond mining via American Bitcoin

While Hut 8 pivots toward infrastructure and diversified compute, the company retains direct exposure to the Bitcoin mining sector via American Bitcoin Corp., a standalone mining venture it helped launch earlier this year in partnership with Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

Hut 8 is the majority shareholder in the venture, which was formed through a restructuring deal that transferred 61,000 mining rigs and 11 U.S.-based sites to the new entity. Hut 8 holds an 80% stake, while the Trump brothers control the remaining 20% through a related entity.

According to Genoot, via American Bitcoin, Hut 8 is able to streamline its operations by carving out its mining business into a focused, capital-efficient entity, thereby freeing the parent company to concentrate on infrastructure and treasury strategy.

American Bitcoin has quickly grown into one of the better-funded mining ventures in the United States and recently raised $220 million from private investors to scale its operations and accumulate Bitcoin.

It plans to go public via an all-stock merger with Gryphon Digital Mining, a Nasdaq-listed firm, with the deal expected to close next month. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Investment Company CEO Says, “Solana Over Ethereum” Explains Why

Investment Company CEO Says, “Solana Over Ethereum” Explains Why

The post Investment Company CEO Says, “Solana Over Ethereum” Explains Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. REX Financial CEO Greg King argued that the future of stablecoins will be shaped by Solana, rather than Ethereum. King stated that Solana stands out in terms of speed and transaction capacity. “Solana is faster than Ethereum. Frankly, when I saw the discussion of stablecoins being built largely on Ethereum, I thought it was a huge oversight. Solana will be the story of the future for stablecoins,” he said. King noted that Solana is among the top five cryptocurrency markets and that many analysts believe it has the potential to dethrone Ethereum. However, he added that this view is highly controversial within the crypto ecosystem. According to experts, Solana is increasingly preferred for tokenization and stablecoin use thanks to its high transaction speed and scalability. Ethereum, on the other hand, is attempting to address some of its disadvantages against its competitors with layer-2 solutions. Many layer-2 solutions claim to possess the security of the ETH network, enabling much faster and cheaper transactions by processing transactions on their own networks and then sending them in bulk to the ETH network. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/investment-company-ceo-says-solana-over-ethereum-explains-why/
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01927+8.37%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5403+2.46%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 15:15
Share
Ethereum Longs at Risk? Analyst Warns of Recurring Weekly Liquidation Pattern

Ethereum Longs at Risk? Analyst Warns of Recurring Weekly Liquidation Pattern

The post Ethereum Longs at Risk? Analyst Warns of Recurring Weekly Liquidation Pattern appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum (ETH) recently broke through to a new all-time high above $4,900 before undergoing a correction. As of now, the asset trades at $4,520, reflecting an 8.9% pullback from its peak but still up 7.6% over the past week. The move follows weeks of strong upward momentum that returned ETH to price levels unseen since the 2021 bull cycle. While Ethereum’s long-term trend remains upward, analysts are examining short-term patterns to explain the market’s current volatility. One such perspective comes from XWIN Research Japan, a contributor to CryptoQuant’s QuickTake platform, highlighting how recurring liquidation cycles are shaping ETH’s price action, particularly around the beginning of each week. Ethereum’s “Monday Trap” and the Risks of Excessive Leverage According to the analysis, Ethereum’s leveraged markets show a recurring rhythm tied to liquidation events. Leveraged long positions, bets that the price will continue rising, have often been caught in sudden reversals, forcing liquidations that amplify downward moves. During April and June 2025, ETH saw long liquidations spike beyond 300,000 ETH in a single day as sharp downturns triggered cascading sell-offs. XWIN Research Japan noted a striking weekly pattern: Mondays consistently show the highest liquidation volumes, followed by Sundays and Fridays. In contrast, Saturdays record the lowest, likely due to reduced market activity. This cycle, often referred to as the “Monday Trap,” suggests that traders carrying leveraged positions from the weekend are particularly vulnerable once institutional and retail flows re-enter early in the week. “Carrying weekend optimism into Monday’s higher-volume sessions is risky,” the analyst observed, emphasizing that short-term leverage magnifies losses in predictable ways. For long-term investors, this cycle is less about price direction and more about understanding the risks of excessive leverage in a highly liquid market. Technical Levels and Broader Market Outlook From a technical standpoint, Ethereum’s price correction is being…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10075+0.26%
Movement
MOVE$0.1214-0.16%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01927+8.37%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 15:21
Share
Don’t Miss Out: TOKEN2049 Early Bird Tickets Ending Soon

Don’t Miss Out: TOKEN2049 Early Bird Tickets Ending Soon

TOKEN2049 Singapore, the world’s largest crypto event, is fast approaching. And you still have the chance to secure your Early Bird pass for just US$499.
Threshold
T$0.01616+1.82%
Salamanca
DON$0.000509-5.03%
SOON
SOON$0.255+3.53%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/08/27 15:36
Share

Trending News

More

Investment Company CEO Says, “Solana Over Ethereum” Explains Why

Ethereum Longs at Risk? Analyst Warns of Recurring Weekly Liquidation Pattern

Don’t Miss Out: TOKEN2049 Early Bird Tickets Ending Soon

Google Cloud sparks backlash with ‘private and permissioned’ L1

SharpLink Gaming Expands Ethereum Treasury to Nearly 800,000 ETH