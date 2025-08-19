Bitcoin Miner TeraWulf Announces $400M Private Notes – Data Center Push, $60M Upsize Option

By: CryptoNews
2025/08/19 02:33
U
U$0.021+2.94%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.001221-38.51%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07484-4.92%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03692-1.07%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1178-0.50%

Key Takeaways:

  • TeraWulf announced a $400M private offering of convertible notes, with proceeds partly funding data center expansion.
  • Convertible notes give miners financing flexibility while delaying shareholder dilution, a trend also seen in other capital-intensive industries.
  • Broader demand for high-performance computing may encourage miners to repurpose infrastructure for AI and cloud workloads.

Bitcoin miner TeraWulf Inc. announced that it intends to raise $400 million through a private offering of convertible senior notes due 2031, according to a press release published on August 18.

The company said the offering will be made to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A of the Securities Act of 1933. Initial purchasers will also have the option to buy up to an additional $60 million of the notes within 13 days of issuance.

TeraWulf Explains Use of Proceeds

TeraWulf said proceeds from the sale will be used in part to cover costs of capped call transactions, with the remainder directed toward expanding its data centers and other corporate purposes. The company described the notes as senior unsecured obligations carrying semi-annual interest payments beginning March 1, 2026, and maturing on September 1, 2031, unless repurchased, redeemed, or converted earlier.

The notes will be convertible into cash, shares of common stock, or a combination of both, at the company’s election. Any conversion into shares will depend on stockholder approval for an increase in the authorized common stock.

In connection with the pricing, TeraWulf said it expects to enter into capped call transactions with financial institutions, designed to reduce potential dilution of its common stock upon conversion.

These institutions or their affiliates may purchase shares or enter derivative positions in the company’s stock to hedge their exposure, which could affect market prices of both the shares and the notes.

The securities have not been registered under the Securities Act and may only be offered in the U.S. under an applicable exemption. The company noted that the offering’s completion depends on market conditions.

Options to Repurpose Data Centers

Bitcoin mining companies are seeking new financing channels to scale operations amid rising competition for computing power. Access to capital markets through convertible notes provides miners with funding flexibility without immediately diluting shareholders, a strategy several peers have also employed.

Analysts are watching whether expanded data center investments could strengthen miners’ positioning in the broader digital infrastructure sector.

With demand for high-performance computing growing across artificial intelligence and blockchain applications, the ability to allocate capacity beyond cryptocurrency mining could shape longer-term revenue models.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How does this connect to AI and cloud computing?

Data centers built for mining can be adapted for AI training and cloud services, diversifying revenue beyond bitcoin production.

Are such financing methods common outside crypto?

Yes. Tech and energy firms often issue convertible notes to balance funding needs with equity considerations—crypto miners are now following suit.

How does convertible debt differ from equity fundraising for miners?

Unlike issuing shares, convertible notes delay dilution until conversion, letting miners secure funding without immediately expanding their shareholder base.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee sees ETH’s dip near $4,150 as a healthy pullback, setting the stage for a potential run toward $5,100.
NEAR
NEAR$2.499-2.30%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000274-1.79%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$2+6.60%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 21:41
Share
VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

PANews reported on August 19 that Nasdaq-listed company VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) announced a $2 billion partnership agreement with digital asset holders to establish a sovereign-grade crypto infrastructure joint
Bitcoin
BTC$114,034.68-1.41%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 21:06
Share
Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Based on the latest research report jointly released by Dune and Slice Analytics, this article conducts an in-depth analysis of the development status, market performance and on-chain data of multiple core DePIN projects on Solana.
DepinTech
DEPIN$0.000000129-19.37%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4763-1.34%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01844-2.94%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 15:10
Share

Trending News

More

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

As It Approaches $6m In Its Presale Here’s Why BlockchainFX Could Be the Next Best Crypto to Buy Ahead of Nexchain and BlockDAG