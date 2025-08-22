Bitcoin Miners Drain Reserves, Adding Headwinds to BTC Price Outlook

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 18:46
NEAR
NEAR$2,419-2,85%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,00224997-1,00%
Bitcoin
BTC$112 572,31-0,91%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10078+0,86%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01321-3,36%

Bitcoin’s price has been under pressure since it clinched an all-time high of $123,731 on August 14. Currently trading at $113,167, the coin’s price has fallen roughly 10% in the past week.

The pullback has coincided with increased selling activity from miners, raising concerns about further downside in the near term.

BTC Miners Offload Holdings

According to Glassnode, Bitcoin’s Miner Net Position Change has dropped to its lowest level of the year. 

The metric, which tracks the 30-day change in BTC held in miner addresses, fell to -5,066 on August 21, its lowest reading since December 2024, signaling a notable drawdown in miner reserves.

For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here.

BTC Miner Net Position Change. Source: Glassnode

When this metric dips, it signals heightened selling pressure from one of the market’s most influential groups, the miners. Persistent outflows from miner wallets can weigh on prices, especially as the market struggles to absorb this additional supply. 

This may worsen BTC’s downward momentum and prolong the likelihood of any significant short-term corrections.

ETF Outflows Surge to $1.5 Billion

Besides miners, institutional investors gaining exposure to BTC through ETFs have also weighed on the market. According to SosoValue, weekly outflows from these funds have totaled $1.51 billion since Monday, putting them on track to record their largest weekly outflow since late February.

Bitcoin Spot ETF Net Inflow. Source: SosoValue

The decline in capital inflows from ETFs adds further headwinds for the asset. It can worsen the impact of miner sell-offs on the coin and stall any notable rebound in the near term. 

BTC Faces $107,000 Downside Risk

At its current price, BTC hovers above the support formed at $111,961. If miner sell-offs continue and capital into BTC ETFs continues to reduce, the coin risks breaching this support flow and falling to $107,557.

BTC Price Analysis. Source: TradingView

However, an uptick in new demand for BTC would invalidate this bearish outlook. If accumulation resumes among traders and miners on the network, reducing their distribution, the king coin could regain strength and climb toward $115,892.

The post Bitcoin Miners Drain Reserves, Adding Headwinds to BTC Price Outlook appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/btc-price-under-pressure-miners-sell/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

SharpLink Approves $1.5 Billion Share Buyback Plan, Strengthens Ethereum Holdings Strategy

SharpLink Approves $1.5 Billion Share Buyback Plan, Strengthens Ethereum Holdings Strategy

PANews reported on August 22nd that SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBET) announced that its board of directors has approved a share repurchase program of up to $1.5 billion to optimize capital allocation and support market performance. SharpLink is one of the world's largest corporate holders of Ethereum (ETH) and is committed to driving widespread adoption of the Ethereum ecosystem. The program aims to avoid diluting the value of each share of Ethereum by repurchasing shares in the event that the company's stock price falls below the net asset value (NAV) of its Ethereum holdings. Repurchases will be made through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, or other legally binding means, depending on factors such as market conditions, stock price, and trading volume. The program may be suspended or terminated at any time.
MAY
MAY$0,04637-1,96%
Navcoin
NAV$0,04644+0,08%
Ethereum
ETH$4 301,12+0,37%
Share
PANews2025/08/22 20:31
Share
The Ultimate Guide to Profiting from Altcoin Season with a Smart Portfolio

The Ultimate Guide to Profiting from Altcoin Season with a Smart Portfolio

The crypto market comprises various cycles, but nothing brings as much excitement as altcoin season. While Bitcoin often performs its charm act, it is the movement of money into other coins that often delivers the real fireworks. When smart money engages in this market, it’s when some of the biggest returns in history have been […]
RealLink
REAL$0,05113-0,96%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0005749+0,43%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0,00548+0,05%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 20:00
Share
Two major Bitcoin whales switched to ETH within two days, and 7 wallets still hold about $9.55 billion in BTC

Two major Bitcoin whales switched to ETH within two days, and 7 wallets still hold about $9.55 billion in BTC

PANews reported on August 22nd that according to Spot On Chain monitoring, two OG whales holding large amounts of Bitcoin have made significant asset adjustments in the past two days, shifting their investment focus to Ethereum: 4,621.9 Bitcoins were sold through three wallets, valued at approximately $523.5 million; Purchased and stored 82,398 Ethereum, valued at approximately $353.65 million; A total of 135,265 ETH long positions were opened on the Hyperliquid platform, valued at approximately $583.7 million, with liquidation prices ranging from $3,487.4 to $3,612. There are currently 84,645 bitcoins still held, with a total value of approximately US$9.55 billion, distributed across 7 wallets.
Bitcoin
BTC$112 425,77-0,95%
Major
MAJOR$0,16649+2,49%
OG
OG$12,926-0,72%
Share
PANews2025/08/22 20:09
Share

Trending News

More

SharpLink Approves $1.5 Billion Share Buyback Plan, Strengthens Ethereum Holdings Strategy

The Ultimate Guide to Profiting from Altcoin Season with a Smart Portfolio

Two major Bitcoin whales switched to ETH within two days, and 7 wallets still hold about $9.55 billion in BTC

Haycen receives approval to issue stablecoin in Bermuda, plans to launch pound-pegged token

Midas, Turkey's "Robinhood," completes $80 million funding round at nearly $1 billion valuation