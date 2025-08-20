Bitcoin Mining Centralization Reaches Decade High as Two Pools Control 51% of Hashrate

Many experts are questioning whether the Proof-of-Work (PoW) mechanism remains suitable to serve as the backbone of a global financial system. Its vulnerabilities, such as the risk of a 51% attack, raise concerns about its long-term viability.

If the price holds above this support level, some analysts believe a rebound toward $120,000 is possible. However, a breakdown below $110,530 could signal further declines toward $107,000 or even $100,000.

If such an attack were to occur, the controlling mining pools could potentially manipulate transaction validation, block or reverse confirmed transactions, and even enable double-spending. These actions would compromise the Bitcoin network’s integrity and could cause financial losses.

The concentration of mining power has reached levels not seen in more than a decade. Some community members have openly acknowledged that Bitcoin mining has become “extremely centralized,” with statistics from Evan Van Ness showing that three mining pools frequently hold over 80% of the global hashrate.

According to analyst Jacob King, Foundry currently holds a 33.63% market share of Bitcoin’s mining hashrate, while AntPool accounts for 17.94%. This combined control of more than half the network’s processing power has alarmed many within the cryptocurrency community.

Bitcoin, long considered the gold standard of decentralized finance, is facing growing concerns about the concentration of its mining power. Recent data reveals that just two mining pools—Foundry USA and AntPool—now control over 51% of Bitcoin’s total hashrate, raising fears about network security and the potential for a theoretical 51% attack.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.