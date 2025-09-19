The post Bitcoin mining chips see exciting new entrant appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Bitcoin mining chips see exciting new entrant On August 14, 2025, Jack Dorsey said that Proto, a United States company, is now better than China at designing Bitcoin mining chips. A bold claim considering China’s role has led the field for years. Still, with few people talking about this, it shows promise that the U.S. is becoming a leader in block reward mining tech, or at least making large pushes too. Good rules and money conditions are bringing miners from other countries to the United States. The mining business is moving from Asia to North America, and Proto’s progress suggests the U.S. will be in charge, which will change how mining works, how sustainable it is, and how companies compete. Proto’s advance in ASIC design is a significant step forward. ASICs are key to block reward mining, as they are built for the computing needs of securing blockchains such as BTC. Chinese companies like Bitmain led this field in the past, making over 80% of the world’s mining hardware. But China’s ban on cryptocurrency activities on August 2, 2025, has changed things, giving U.S. companies like Proto a chance to take over. Dorsey’s statement implies that Proto’s chips work better in terms of energy use and hash rate, which are very important in this competitive business. By not depending on foreign hardware, U.S. miners can cut expenses and improve their operations, especially considering that Bitmain’s U.S. factory will not be ready until 2026. Proto’s impact is magnified by America’s supportive setting for Bitcoin mining. After China’s ban, the U.S. mining landscape is positioned to act as a global mining center, now handling about 40% of BTC’s hash rate. States such as Texas, Wyoming, and Montana are leading the way in attracting mining businesses because… The post Bitcoin mining chips see exciting new entrant appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Bitcoin mining chips see exciting new entrant On August 14, 2025, Jack Dorsey said that Proto, a United States company, is now better than China at designing Bitcoin mining chips. A bold claim considering China’s role has led the field for years. Still, with few people talking about this, it shows promise that the U.S. is becoming a leader in block reward mining tech, or at least making large pushes too. Good rules and money conditions are bringing miners from other countries to the United States. The mining business is moving from Asia to North America, and Proto’s progress suggests the U.S. will be in charge, which will change how mining works, how sustainable it is, and how companies compete. Proto’s advance in ASIC design is a significant step forward. ASICs are key to block reward mining, as they are built for the computing needs of securing blockchains such as BTC. Chinese companies like Bitmain led this field in the past, making over 80% of the world’s mining hardware. But China’s ban on cryptocurrency activities on August 2, 2025, has changed things, giving U.S. companies like Proto a chance to take over. Dorsey’s statement implies that Proto’s chips work better in terms of energy use and hash rate, which are very important in this competitive business. By not depending on foreign hardware, U.S. miners can cut expenses and improve their operations, especially considering that Bitmain’s U.S. factory will not be ready until 2026. Proto’s impact is magnified by America’s supportive setting for Bitcoin mining. After China’s ban, the U.S. mining landscape is positioned to act as a global mining center, now handling about 40% of BTC’s hash rate. States such as Texas, Wyoming, and Montana are leading the way in attracting mining businesses because…

2025/09/19
On August 14, 2025, Jack Dorsey said that Proto, a United States company, is now better than China at designing Bitcoin mining chips. A bold claim considering China’s role has led the field for years. Still, with few people talking about this, it shows promise that the U.S. is becoming a leader in block reward mining tech, or at least making large pushes too.

Good rules and money conditions are bringing miners from other countries to the United States. The mining business is moving from Asia to North America, and Proto’s progress suggests the U.S. will be in charge, which will change how mining works, how sustainable it is, and how companies compete.

Proto’s advance in ASIC design is a significant step forward. ASICs are key to block reward mining, as they are built for the computing needs of securing blockchains such as BTC. Chinese companies like Bitmain led this field in the past, making over 80% of the world’s mining hardware. But China’s ban on cryptocurrency activities on August 2, 2025, has changed things, giving U.S. companies like Proto a chance to take over.

Dorsey’s statement implies that Proto’s chips work better in terms of energy use and hash rate, which are very important in this competitive business. By not depending on foreign hardware, U.S. miners can cut expenses and improve their operations, especially considering that Bitmain’s U.S. factory will not be ready until 2026.

Proto’s impact is magnified by America’s supportive setting for Bitcoin mining. After China’s ban, the U.S. mining landscape is positioned to act as a global mining center, now handling about 40% of BTC’s hash rate. States such as Texas, Wyoming, and Montana are leading the way in attracting mining businesses because they offer inexpensive energy, accommodating regulations, and renewable resources. Wyoming’s recent changes to rules, like possible tax breaks for Bitcoin mining powered by renewable energy, make the U.S. even more attractive and could lead to it controlling more than half of the world’s hash rate.

Proto’s chip improvements may change Bitcoin mining efficiency, which is important since mining difficulty for BTC hit record highs, exceeding 130 trillion on August 9, 2025. Better chips cut energy use, which lowers running costs and lessens environmental harm. This matters in the U.S., where people are paying closer attention to how much energy mining consumes. Miners can meet sustainability targets by using Proto’s chips with green energy sources, like wind farms in Texas or hydroelectric plants in Wyoming. For instance, Cipher Mining’s (NASDAQ: CIFR) Black Pearl site in Texas, which has 104,000 BTC mining rigs, could benefit from Proto’s chips to increase production and lower grid pressure.


Proto’s economic achievements benefit the U.S. mining industry. Making Bitcoin mining chips in the U.S. brings skilled jobs and lessens supply chain problems caused by worldwide events. Unlike Bitmain, which depends on Asian factories, Proto’s U.S. production means quicker delivery and changes for American miners, which helps them compete better. This fits with the move to bring important tech infrastructure back to the U.S., similar to Bitmain’s plan to open a U.S. factory in 2026. This could also help areas like Silicon Valley by encouraging new artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain hardware ideas, as data centers support both fields.

The current shift in the mining industry gives the U.S. some advantages. Unlike the strict rules of China or the environmental regulations in Europe, U.S. states are more flexible. In Texas, miners can get low-cost power contracts because of the state’s open energy market. Wyoming is also trying to make things easier for miners.

Senator Cynthia Lummis suggested in March that the state end double taxation, which would help create a suitable environment for miners. These policies are attracting companies from around the world, and businesses such as Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT) are growing their operations in the U.S. The U.S. has many energy resources, with 30% of the world’s natural gas and growing renewable energy sources, which help to strengthen its place as a major mining hub.

Undoubtedly, there will be immediate challenges, such as the initial expenses related to chip creation and the demand for stable energy regulations across different states. Bitcoin’s price changes, now about $120,000, influence revenue. However, Proto’s advance, along with a helpful environment in the U.S., allows the country to lead the mining sector internationally or at least have a solid shot at it. This mix of new ideas and guidance might turn the U.S. into the main spot for block reward mining.

Watch: Unpacking Bitcoin sustainability at the London Blockchain Conference

title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen=””>

Source: https://coingeek.com/bitcoin-mining-chips-see-exciting-new-entrant/

