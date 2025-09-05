Bitcoin mining company Cango releases Q2 financial report, with BTC mining accounting for over 98% of revenue

PANews reported on September 5 that Bitcoin mining company Cango Group released its second quarter 2025 financial report. The report showed that its strategic transformation has achieved remarkable results: total revenue reached US$139.8 million, of which more than 98% came from Bitcoin mining; adjusted EBITDA was US$99.1 million; cash and cash equivalents were US$117.8 million; total mining capacity reached 50 EH/s, and quarterly Bitcoin production was 1,404.4 coins.
According to previous news, Bitcoin mining company Cango mined 153.2 new BTC this week, and its total holdings have reached 5126.8.
