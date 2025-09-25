Bitcoin mining company Cipher Mining plans to issue $800 million in convertible senior notes in a private placement.

PANews reported on September 25th that Bitcoin mining company Cipher Mining (NASDAQ: CIFR) plans to issue $800 million in principal amount of 0.00% convertible senior notes due 2031 in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers. Cipher also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $120 million in principal amount of the notes. The notes will mature on October 1, 2031, unless earlier redeemed, repurchased, or converted. Cipher intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to pay the costs of the call option transactions, and the remaining proceeds will be used to fund the company's data center construction in Barber Lake, accelerate the full deployment of its 2.4 GW high-performance computing (HPC) strategy, continue to expand its development site pipeline, and for general corporate purposes.PANews reported on September 25th that Bitcoin mining company Cipher Mining (NASDAQ: CIFR) plans to issue $800 million in principal amount of 0.00% convertible senior notes due 2031 in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers. Cipher also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $120 million in principal amount of the notes. The notes will mature on October 1, 2031, unless earlier redeemed, repurchased, or converted. Cipher intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to pay the costs of the call option transactions, and the remaining proceeds will be used to fund the company's data center construction in Barber Lake, accelerate the full deployment of its 2.4 GW high-performance computing (HPC) strategy, continue to expand its development site pipeline, and for general corporate purposes.

By: PANews
2025/09/25 19:08
PANews reported on September 25th that Bitcoin mining company Cipher Mining (NASDAQ: CIFR) plans to issue $800 million in principal amount of 0.00% convertible senior notes due 2031 in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers. Cipher also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $120 million in principal amount of the notes. The notes will mature on October 1, 2031, unless earlier redeemed, repurchased, or converted.

Cipher intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to pay the costs of the call option transactions, and the remaining proceeds will be used to fund the company's data center construction in Barber Lake, accelerate the full deployment of its 2.4 GW high-performance computing (HPC) strategy, continue to expand its development site pipeline, and for general corporate purposes.

