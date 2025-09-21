The post Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Hits New All-Time High Again in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bitcoin (BTC) mining difficulty, a metric that tracks the relative challenge of adding new blocks to the ledger, climbed to a new all-time high of 142.3 trillion on Friday. Mining difficulty hit successive all-time highs in August and September, driven by an influx of freshly deployed computing power over the last several weeks. Bitcoin’s hashrate, the average of the total computing power securing the decentralized monetary protocol, also hit an all-time high of over 1.1 trillion hashes per second on Friday, according to CryptoQuant. The rising mining difficulty and the constant need for energy-hungry, high-performance computing power to secure the network are making it harder for individual miners and corporations to compete, raising concerns that Bitcoin mining is becoming increasingly centralized. Bitcoin network difficulty hit a new all-time high in September. Source: CryptoQuant Related: Bitcoin mining stocks outperform BTC as investors bet on AI pivots Publicly traded companies are facing the heat from governments and energy infrastructure providers Smaller miners and even publicly traded companies are facing rising competition from governments, which have access to free energy resources, and energy infrastructure providers that can vertically integrate Bitcoin mining into their business operations. Several governments are already mining Bitcoin or exploring mining with excess or runoff energy, including Bhutan, Pakistan, and El Salvador. In May, Pakistan’s government announced plans to allocate 2,000 megawatts (MW) of surplus energy for Bitcoin mining, as part of the country’s regulatory pivot embracing cryptocurrencies and digital assets. Energy providers in the US state of Texas are also integrating Bitcoin mining into their infrastructure to balance electrical loads in collaboration with the Energy Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). A chart showing the reduction in energy usage of crypto miners in Texas during times of peak demand from 2021-2023. Source: ERCOT Electrical grids can suffer from a… The post Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Hits New All-Time High Again in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bitcoin (BTC) mining difficulty, a metric that tracks the relative challenge of adding new blocks to the ledger, climbed to a new all-time high of 142.3 trillion on Friday. Mining difficulty hit successive all-time highs in August and September, driven by an influx of freshly deployed computing power over the last several weeks. Bitcoin’s hashrate, the average of the total computing power securing the decentralized monetary protocol, also hit an all-time high of over 1.1 trillion hashes per second on Friday, according to CryptoQuant. The rising mining difficulty and the constant need for energy-hungry, high-performance computing power to secure the network are making it harder for individual miners and corporations to compete, raising concerns that Bitcoin mining is becoming increasingly centralized. Bitcoin network difficulty hit a new all-time high in September. Source: CryptoQuant Related: Bitcoin mining stocks outperform BTC as investors bet on AI pivots Publicly traded companies are facing the heat from governments and energy infrastructure providers Smaller miners and even publicly traded companies are facing rising competition from governments, which have access to free energy resources, and energy infrastructure providers that can vertically integrate Bitcoin mining into their business operations. Several governments are already mining Bitcoin or exploring mining with excess or runoff energy, including Bhutan, Pakistan, and El Salvador. In May, Pakistan’s government announced plans to allocate 2,000 megawatts (MW) of surplus energy for Bitcoin mining, as part of the country’s regulatory pivot embracing cryptocurrencies and digital assets. Energy providers in the US state of Texas are also integrating Bitcoin mining into their infrastructure to balance electrical loads in collaboration with the Energy Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). A chart showing the reduction in energy usage of crypto miners in Texas during times of peak demand from 2021-2023. Source: ERCOT Electrical grids can suffer from a…

Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Hits New All-Time High Again in September

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 05:07

The Bitcoin (BTC) mining difficulty, a metric that tracks the relative challenge of adding new blocks to the ledger, climbed to a new all-time high of 142.3 trillion on Friday.

Mining difficulty hit successive all-time highs in August and September, driven by an influx of freshly deployed computing power over the last several weeks.

Bitcoin’s hashrate, the average of the total computing power securing the decentralized monetary protocol, also hit an all-time high of over 1.1 trillion hashes per second on Friday, according to CryptoQuant.

The rising mining difficulty and the constant need for energy-hungry, high-performance computing power to secure the network are making it harder for individual miners and corporations to compete, raising concerns that Bitcoin mining is becoming increasingly centralized.

Bitcoin network difficulty hit a new all-time high in September. Source: CryptoQuant

Related: Bitcoin mining stocks outperform BTC as investors bet on AI pivots

Publicly traded companies are facing the heat from governments and energy infrastructure providers

Smaller miners and even publicly traded companies are facing rising competition from governments, which have access to free energy resources, and energy infrastructure providers that can vertically integrate Bitcoin mining into their business operations.

Several governments are already mining Bitcoin or exploring mining with excess or runoff energy, including Bhutan, Pakistan, and El Salvador.

In May, Pakistan’s government announced plans to allocate 2,000 megawatts (MW) of surplus energy for Bitcoin mining, as part of the country’s regulatory pivot embracing cryptocurrencies and digital assets.

Energy providers in the US state of Texas are also integrating Bitcoin mining into their infrastructure to balance electrical loads in collaboration with the Energy Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT).

A chart showing the reduction in energy usage of crypto miners in Texas during times of peak demand from 2021-2023. Source: ERCOT

Electrical grids can suffer from a lack of energy to meet consumer needs during peak demand or too much surplus energy during times of low consumer demand, which can damage the electrical grid and pose a danger if not properly redirected.

Energy companies in Texas leverage Bitcoin mining as a controllable load resource to balance these electrical discrepancies, consuming excess energy during times of low demand and turning off their mining rigs during times of peak consumer demand.

This creates profit for these electricity providers without them worrying about the variable cost of energy, creating a significant competitive advantage over publicly traded mining corporations that must pay.

Magazine: 7 reasons why Bitcoin mining is a terrible business idea

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/bitcoin-mining-difficulty-all-time-high-centralization-fear?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.35072-1.53%
Share
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Share
Bitcoin, Solana Down, While ETH, XRP Up

Bitcoin, Solana Down, While ETH, XRP Up

The post Bitcoin, Solana Down, While ETH, XRP Up appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto OI Mixed: Bitcoin, Solana Down, While ETH, XRP Up Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Keshav is a Physics graduate who has been employed as a writer with Bitcoinist since June 2021. He is passionate about writing and through the years, he has gained experience working in a variety of niches. Keshav holds an active interest in the cryptocurrency market, with on-chain analysis being an area he particularly likes to research and write about. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/crypto-oi-mixed-bitcoin-solana-down-ethereum-xrp-up/
XRP
XRP$2.9713-0.41%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017671+1.26%
Sign
SIGN$0.08439+6.01%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 14:26
Share
How to Get Started With Crypto Investing

How to Get Started With Crypto Investing

Crypto has gained worldwide attention, with millions of new investors joining the market annually. The appeal is simple, unlike traditional […] The post How to Get Started With Crypto Investing appeared first on Coindoo.
GET
GET$0.007368-1.69%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/21 05:00
Share

Trending News

More

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Bitcoin, Solana Down, While ETH, XRP Up

How to Get Started With Crypto Investing

Microsoft and OpenAI pledged £31billion for UK AI projects, but grid constraints threaten delivery

Ethena (ENA) Price Poised for a Big Move as Key Pattern Signals a Bottom – Here’s How It Could Play Out