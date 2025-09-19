The post Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Hits New Peak, Squeezing Miner Profits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Bitcoin’s network difficulty has hit a new record, indicating a significant increase in the total computing power securing the network. This higher difficulty strengthens Bitcoin’s security protocols, making the blockchain more resilient to potential 51% attacks. Miners now face increased operational costs and pressure on profits, which could worsen the existing concentration of power among top mining pools. Bitcoin BTC $116 204 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $2.32 T Vol. 24h: $37.24 B miners are feeling the pressure as the network’s mining difficulty climbed to a new all-time high on September 19. While the milestone makes Bitcoin more secure than ever, it also intensifies the economic challenge for those who maintain the network, forcing them to spend more resources for the same reward. This difficulty adjustment is a built-in feature of the network, designed to respond to changes in computing power, or hash rate. The new record, visible on blockchain explorers like Mempool.space, confirms a massive influx of powerful hardware has come online. This self-regulating mechanism makes sure blocks are found every 10 minutes on average, but it creates a competitive, high-stakes environment for miners. A Shrinking Piece of the Pie Chart showcasing the Bitcoin mining difficulty rate growth over the past year. | Image source: Mempool.space The news sparked immediate and divided reactions from a community whose long-term sentiment has recently been shifting toward asset accumulation. Many celebrated the network’s hardened defenses, with one X user noting it showcases Bitcoin’s “unmatched network strength.” However, others pointed to the direct financial consequences. All miners compete for the same pool of rewards. Over the last 24 hours (approximately 144 blocks), that “pie” consisted of about 453.22 BTC, worth over $52 million. With the new difficulty, each miner’s slice of that pie shrinks, meaning they must deploy more hash power… The post Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Hits New Peak, Squeezing Miner Profits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Bitcoin’s network difficulty has hit a new record, indicating a significant increase in the total computing power securing the network. This higher difficulty strengthens Bitcoin’s security protocols, making the blockchain more resilient to potential 51% attacks. Miners now face increased operational costs and pressure on profits, which could worsen the existing concentration of power among top mining pools. Bitcoin BTC $116 204 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $2.32 T Vol. 24h: $37.24 B miners are feeling the pressure as the network’s mining difficulty climbed to a new all-time high on September 19. While the milestone makes Bitcoin more secure than ever, it also intensifies the economic challenge for those who maintain the network, forcing them to spend more resources for the same reward. This difficulty adjustment is a built-in feature of the network, designed to respond to changes in computing power, or hash rate. The new record, visible on blockchain explorers like Mempool.space, confirms a massive influx of powerful hardware has come online. This self-regulating mechanism makes sure blocks are found every 10 minutes on average, but it creates a competitive, high-stakes environment for miners. A Shrinking Piece of the Pie Chart showcasing the Bitcoin mining difficulty rate growth over the past year. | Image source: Mempool.space The news sparked immediate and divided reactions from a community whose long-term sentiment has recently been shifting toward asset accumulation. Many celebrated the network’s hardened defenses, with one X user noting it showcases Bitcoin’s “unmatched network strength.” However, others pointed to the direct financial consequences. All miners compete for the same pool of rewards. Over the last 24 hours (approximately 144 blocks), that “pie” consisted of about 453.22 BTC, worth over $52 million. With the new difficulty, each miner’s slice of that pie shrinks, meaning they must deploy more hash power…

Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Hits New Peak, Squeezing Miner Profits

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 21:00

Key Notes

  • Bitcoin’s network difficulty has hit a new record, indicating a significant increase in the total computing power securing the network.
  • This higher difficulty strengthens Bitcoin’s security protocols, making the blockchain more resilient to potential 51% attacks.
  • Miners now face increased operational costs and pressure on profits, which could worsen the existing concentration of power among top mining pools.

Bitcoin

BTC
$116 204



24h volatility:
0.8%


Market cap:
$2.32 T



Vol. 24h:
$37.24 B

miners are feeling the pressure as the network’s mining difficulty climbed to a new all-time high on September 19.

While the milestone makes Bitcoin more secure than ever, it also intensifies the economic challenge for those who maintain the network, forcing them to spend more resources for the same reward.


This difficulty adjustment is a built-in feature of the network, designed to respond to changes in computing power, or hash rate. The new record, visible on blockchain explorers like Mempool.space, confirms a massive influx of powerful hardware has come online.

This self-regulating mechanism makes sure blocks are found every 10 minutes on average, but it creates a competitive, high-stakes environment for miners.

A Shrinking Piece of the Pie

Chart showcasing the Bitcoin mining difficulty rate growth over the past year. | Image source: Mempool.space

The news sparked immediate and divided reactions from a community whose long-term sentiment has recently been shifting toward asset accumulation.

Many celebrated the network’s hardened defenses, with one X user noting it showcases Bitcoin’s “unmatched network strength.”

However, others pointed to the direct financial consequences. All miners compete for the same pool of rewards. Over the last 24 hours (approximately 144 blocks), that “pie” consisted of about 453.22 BTC, worth over $52 million.

With the new difficulty, each miner’s slice of that pie shrinks, meaning they must deploy more hash power just to maintain their earnings. This dynamic was captured by X user Flipstra Damus, who observed that thinning profit margins could accelerate miner consolidation.

That consolidation is already a significant feature of the network. Data from the past year shows that the majority of the hash rate is controlled by a small number of entities.

The top three pools alone, Foundry USA (30.7%), AntPool (19.43%), and ViaBTC (13.52%), account for over 63% of all blocks found.

This pressure is already reshaping the industry, as some large-scale, publicly traded mining companies are exploring pivots into other sectors like AI to create new revenue streams.

For the dozens of smaller pools that make up the long tail of the hash rate, the choice is much starker. This growing operational challenge is compounded by external factors, including increased regulatory challenges for publicly listed firms.

next

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Cryptocurrency News, News


As a Web3 marketing strategist and former CMO of DuckDAO, Zoran Spirkovski translates complex crypto concepts into compelling narratives that drive growth. With a background in crypto journalism, he excels in developing go-to-market strategies for DeFi, L2, and GameFi projects.

Zoran Spirkovski on X


Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/bitcoin-mining-difficulty-hits-new-peak-squeezing-miner-profits/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale launched its Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (GDLC), the first product to track the five top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA).
Solana
SOL$238.21-3.66%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,509.51-1.43%
XRP
XRP$2.9876-2.74%
Share
Fxstreet2025/09/20 06:40
Share
Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

PANews reported on September 20th that Faraday Future announced a strategic investment of $41 million in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) through a private equity (PIPE) transaction, with the intention of launching cryptocurrency and Web3-related businesses. Following the completion of the necessary shareholder approval process, QLGN is expected to change its name to CXC10 and focus on its three growth engines: cryptocurrency and Web3 ecosystem development. The PIPE financing round was led by Faraday Future and its founder and global co-CEO, Jia Yueting, with participation from blockchain technology company SIGN Foundation. FF President Wang Jianjun also participated in the round. Faraday Future has agreed to invest approximately $30 million in QLGN at an effective price of $2.246 per share, subject to closing conditions, representing approximately 55% of QLGN's outstanding common stock. In addition, Jia Yueting plans to personally invest approximately $4 million, representing approximately 7% of QLGN's common stock. Jia Yueting has also agreed to a voluntary two-year lock-up period on his personal investment. Upon completion of the transaction, Jia Yueting will serve as QLGN's Chief Advisor, Wang Jianjun will be appointed Co-CEO of QLGN, and FF CFO Koti Meka will be appointed CFO.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00185109-6.49%
Sign
SIGN$0.08446+6.13%
Octavia
VIA$0.0152-0.65%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:13
Share
XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

On-chain analyst Ali Martinez says whales offloaded ~200 million XRP in two weeks. Traders are parsing the transfers as XRP holds near $3.
NEAR
NEAR$3.104-4.55%
XRP
XRP$2.9876-2.74%
ALI
ALI$0.00658+0.15%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 03:20
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

41,000 BTC options and 240,000 ETH options will expire today, with a total notional value of over $5.8 billion