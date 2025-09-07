Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Hits Record High Amid Volatility and Centralization Concerns

By: Coinstats
2025/09/07 18:14
A worried Bitcoin miner in a helmet faces a glowing gauge marked “difficulty” at its maximum, surrounded by mining rigs and looming dark silhouettes.

Bitcoin mining difficulty touched a new all-time high as the crypto market descended into volatility following the latest US job data. After hitting an all-time high (ATH) in August, market commentators projected that the difficulty of Bitcoin mining would decrease. However, the mining difficulty has steadily increased as the month progressed, with large players dominating the space.

L’article Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Hits Record High Amid Volatility and Centralization Concerns est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.

