Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Hits Record High Amid Volatility and Centralization Concerns

Bitcoin mining difficulty touched a new all-time high as the crypto market descended into volatility following the latest US job data. After hitting an all-time high (ATH) in August, market commentators projected that the difficulty of Bitcoin mining would decrease. However, the mining difficulty has steadily increased as the month progressed, with large players dominating the space.
