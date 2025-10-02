Bitcoin mining difficulty increased by 5% to 150.84 T, reaching a new record high and achieving seven consecutive increases.

PANews reported on October 2nd that according to Glassnode data, Bitcoin completed a new round of mining difficulty adjustments earlier today, increasing the mining difficulty by 5% to 150.84 T, a record high. This is also the seventh consecutive increase in mining difficulty since July of this year.

This difficulty increase reflects the continued growth of Bitcoin's hashrate, which currently exceeds 1.05 ZH/s. However, this surge in hashrate has also put pressure on miners' profitability. According to Luxor data, the "hashprice," a measure of miners' revenue per unit of hashrate, has fallen below $50 per hashrate per second.