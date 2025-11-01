Bitcoin Mining Goes Smart In Japan: CAN Deploys 4.5 MW To Support Grid — Details

Bitcoin mining is entering a new era in Japan, where it’s no longer viewed as an energy drain. The transformation is being spearheaded by Canaan (CAN), a forward-thinking initiative that integrates BTC mining into Japan’s renewable energy ecosystem to balance power demand and supply.
This Is How Bitcoin Fits Into National Energy Policy
In an X post, crypto analyst TheGentleTraveler has shed light on a significant and innovative development at the intersection of Bitcoin mining and energy infrastructure. CAN (Canaan Inc.) has announced a 4.5 MW smart BTC mining deployment set to power Japan’s energy grid.
Related Reading: China’s Bitcoin Mining Isn’t Dead — It’s The World’s No. 3 Contributor
According to TheGentleTraveler, CAN has secured a 4.5 MW contract in Japan to deploy its advanced Avalon A1566HA hydro-cooled mining servers for power-grid load balancing and energy-efficiency optimization. The project, which runs in collaboration with a major Japanese utility, will use Canaan’s smart-control chip capable of dynamically adjusting frequency, hashrate, and voltage in real time. This flexibility helps to stabilize the grid amidst rising AI and residential power demand.
The GentleTraveler noted that this initiative reflects Canaan’s expanding strategic role, which combines BTC mining with renewable energy and AI infrastructure. Furthermore, it aligns seamlessly with Japan’s recent crypto-asset regulatory reforms. Canaan CEO Nangeng Zhang emphasized that this technology allows utilities to utilize BTC mining as a digital load balancer. Zhang confirmed that similar deployments have already been launched in the Netherlands, with further expansions planned for 2026.
Despite this groundbreaking news, CAN’s stock is currently down – 7% after the announcement. This short-term dip is attributed to a combination of the general weakness in the broader BTC sector and the At-The-Market (ATM) announced by Canaan last Friday.
How Bitcoin Miners Become Long-Term Investors
A key observer in the Bitcoin landscape, GoMining, has stated that every block mined secures the network and strengthens BTC’s role in the modern economy. GoMining has highlighted several standout developments from the past week that collectively underscore this accelerating trend of institutional and sovereign adoption.
The expert first draws attention to the strategic actions of mining companies in the US, exemplified by American Bitcoin Corp boosting its reserves to 3,865 BTC. According to GoMining, this is proof that miners are not just securing the network; they are becoming long-term institutional holders. Meanwhile, France’s National Assembly has advanced a bill to create a national BTC reserve, a signal that sovereign adoption is moving from concept to policy.
Furthermore, GoMining explains that the public companies now collectively hold over $117 billion in BTC, representing a substantial 38% increase in Q3 alone. Such a surge indicates a growing trend where corporate balance sheets are becoming part of BTC’s security layer. GoMining concluded that every hash is a vote for an open institutional future.
Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/bitcoin/bitcoin-mining-in-japan/