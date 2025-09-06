Bitcoin Mining Output Declines in August; MARA Expands

By: Coincentral
2025/09/06 02:10
Bitcoin
TLDR

  • Bitcoin mining output declined in August as competition intensified following the 2024 halving.
  • Marathon Digital (MARA) remained the top player, increasing its output by 0.28% to 705 BTC.
  • Smaller miners like BitFuFu and Cipher struggled, with BitFuFu’s output dropping by 12.63%.
  • Cipher showed growth, increasing its Bitcoin mining output by 12.62% and expanding its holdings by 16%.
  • Larger companies like Riot Platforms and CleanSpark experienced moderate changes in mining output in August.

The Bitcoin mining industry faced challenges in August following the 2024 halving. Although competition remained fierce, Marathon Digital led the sector. The rise in operational costs forced many smaller miners to exit the market, consolidating power within larger companies.

Bitcoin Mining Output Declines for Smaller Firms

Bitcoin mining output showed a noticeable decline in August compared to July. Smaller mining firms, such as BitFuFu, faced difficulties in maintaining their production. BitFuFu’s output fell to 408 BTC, down 12.63% from the 467 BTC it mined in July. Despite this, the company’s holdings rose slightly to 1,899 BTC.

Similarly, Cipher experienced strong growth in its mining output. The company mined 241 BTC in August, a 12.62% increase from the previous month. Its holdings expanded by 16%, reaching 1,414 BTC. Cipher’s ability to increase both output and holdings reflects the firm’s resilience amidst a challenging environment.

Marathon Digital Expands, Riot and CleanSpark Struggle

Marathon Digital showed resilience in the face of rising competition and difficulty. The company mined 705 BTC in August, a 0.28% increase from July. Marathon also reinforced its position as the industry’s largest Bitcoin holder, with 52,477 BTC at the end of the month.

Riot Platforms and CleanSpark, two other major players, showed more modest results. Riot’s output decreased by 1.45%, mining 477 BTC in August. However, its holdings grew significantly to 19,309 BTC. CleanSpark also saw a slight decline in output, down by 2.09% to 657 BTC. Despite this, the company’s strategic moves suggest continued adaptation to the changing landscape.

Marathon Digital’s consistent performance and expansion solidify its leadership in the Bitcoin mining industry. With increasing operational challenges, the company remains a dominant force, showcasing the industry’s shift towards centralization.

The post Bitcoin Mining Output Declines in August; MARA Expands appeared first on CoinCentral.

