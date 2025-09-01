Bitcoin MVRV Just Flashed a Dead Cross – Here’s Why Investors Should Pay Attention

By: CryptoPotato
2025/09/01 23:09
CROSS
CROSS$0.20746-3.93%
SphereX
HERE$0.00023-28.12%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01684-8.12%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002782+0.10%

The Bitcoin market is showing signs of fatigue after the cryptocurrency briefly fell near $107K, merely two weeks after hitting an all-time high.

Data suggest that momentum in the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) indicator appears to be weakening, at least in the short term.

MVRV Dead Cross

MVRV compares Bitcoin’s market cap to the aggregate cost basis of all coins, and serves as a key measure of whether the asset is over- or undervalued. Analysts often smooth this data with moving averages, and the recent dead cross between the 30-day and 365-day averages points to cooling momentum.

CryptoQuant explained that a similar pattern unfolded in late 2021 when Bitcoin climbed from $64.9K to $69K after a 6.3% increase while MVRV slipped as capital inflows dwindled.

Today, the setup looks familiar. Despite a stronger 13.3% rally previously from $109.4K to $124K in August, MVRV is once again falling, which means that the surge may be driven more by sentiment and institutional legitimacy through ETFs than by strong new inflows. The divergence does not automatically signal a cycle top, as ETF adoption has added structural resilience to Bitcoin’s market.

Still, the indicator depicts a crucial risk – overstretched valuations without proportional capital backing. As history has shown, such conditions often lead to periods of consolidation or corrections. While long-term fundamentals remain strong, structural signals like MVRV depict fragility in the short term.

Network Growth and Liquidity Surge Together

Zooming out, Swissblock revealed that Bitcoin’s network growth and liquidity are moving upward in tandem. Since 2023, this pattern has consistently seen powerful BTC rallies. Network growth reflects the expansion of active participants and on-chain engagement, while liquidity hints at capital availability in the market.

With both metrics currently climbing again, the analytics platform said that market participants are re-engaging and the ecosystem is strengthening, which could act as fuel for Bitcoin’s next major leg higher.

The post Bitcoin MVRV Just Flashed a Dead Cross – Here’s Why Investors Should Pay Attention appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group’s financial report revealed “significant deficiencies” in internal controls; BSV investors attempted to reopen a 2019 lawsuit against Binance; the floor price of doodles fell to about 1.5 ETH, a 24-hour drop of 47.1%; Pump.fun once again transferred 132,000 SOL to Kraken.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009416-0.46%
Solana
SOL$197.9-3.63%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.422-1.89%
Share
PANews2025/05/11 17:14
Share
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.59-3.26%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005635+8.32%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.127715-6.50%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
Share
Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

On May 14, the MEME market staged a striking showdown. The MEME coin named Glonk was launched on both the Pump.fun and Letsbonk.fun Launchpad platforms, and the founders of the two platforms personally came out to promote the platform. This battle for traffic not only quickly ignited the enthusiasm of the market, but also revealed the increasingly fierce competition among MEME issuance platforms.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009416-0.46%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003321-0.15%
MAY
MAY$0.04314-3.27%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 14:00
Share

Trending News

More

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Chainlink and Solv Partner to Launch Secure Exchange Rate, Improving Wrapped Asset Transparency

Sonic (S) Approves $150M Token Issuance for Groundbreaking US ETF Goals