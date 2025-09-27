The post Bitcoin News: Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) Cos House of Cards Falling? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent Bitcoin news, Digital asset treasury (DAT) companies face mounting pressure from two critical fronts. Regulatory scrutiny intensifies, while share prices crater toward their Private Investment in Public Equity (PIPE) funding levels. As The Wall Street Journal reported on Sept. 25, US prosecutors launched investigations into stock movements preceding crypto acquisition announcements, adding regulatory risk to an already fragile business model. Bitcoin News: Regulators Target Crypto Treasury Stock Movements The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority contacted companies among the more than 200 firms that announced crypto-treasury strategies this year. SEC officials warned firms about potential breaches of rules prohibiting the selective sharing of material nonpublic information before crypto acquisition announcements. The regulatory probe comes as companies attempt to replicate Strategy’s success, which began accumulating Bitcoin in 2020 and popularized the corporate treasury strategy. The timing of the investigation coincides with massive drawdowns across the sector, creating a perfect storm of regulatory and market pressures. PIPE-Funded Companies Suffer Losses A CryptoQuant report on Sept. 25 revealed a devastating performance among Bitcoin treasury companies that raised capital through PIPE programs. The research showed share price drawdowns ranging from 42% to 97%, with stock prices gravitating toward their discounted levels following the PIPE issuance. Kindly MD (NAKA) exemplified the sector’s volatility, surging 18.5 times after its PIPE raise before collapsing 97% back to its $1.12 PIPE price. NAKA shares’ price fluctuation | Source: CryptoQuant The stock crashed more than 50% in a single day when PIPE shares unlocked for trading, demonstrating the destructive power of supply overhangs. Strive (ASST) traded at $3, down 78% from its 2025 high, while facing a potential 55% additional decline to its $1.35 PIPE price. The company’s PIPE shares were scheduled to unlock in October, which could intensify selling pressure. Cantor Equity… The post Bitcoin News: Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) Cos House of Cards Falling? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent Bitcoin news, Digital asset treasury (DAT) companies face mounting pressure from two critical fronts. Regulatory scrutiny intensifies, while share prices crater toward their Private Investment in Public Equity (PIPE) funding levels. As The Wall Street Journal reported on Sept. 25, US prosecutors launched investigations into stock movements preceding crypto acquisition announcements, adding regulatory risk to an already fragile business model. Bitcoin News: Regulators Target Crypto Treasury Stock Movements The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority contacted companies among the more than 200 firms that announced crypto-treasury strategies this year. SEC officials warned firms about potential breaches of rules prohibiting the selective sharing of material nonpublic information before crypto acquisition announcements. The regulatory probe comes as companies attempt to replicate Strategy’s success, which began accumulating Bitcoin in 2020 and popularized the corporate treasury strategy. The timing of the investigation coincides with massive drawdowns across the sector, creating a perfect storm of regulatory and market pressures. PIPE-Funded Companies Suffer Losses A CryptoQuant report on Sept. 25 revealed a devastating performance among Bitcoin treasury companies that raised capital through PIPE programs. The research showed share price drawdowns ranging from 42% to 97%, with stock prices gravitating toward their discounted levels following the PIPE issuance. Kindly MD (NAKA) exemplified the sector’s volatility, surging 18.5 times after its PIPE raise before collapsing 97% back to its $1.12 PIPE price. NAKA shares’ price fluctuation | Source: CryptoQuant The stock crashed more than 50% in a single day when PIPE shares unlocked for trading, demonstrating the destructive power of supply overhangs. Strive (ASST) traded at $3, down 78% from its 2025 high, while facing a potential 55% additional decline to its $1.35 PIPE price. The company’s PIPE shares were scheduled to unlock in October, which could intensify selling pressure. Cantor Equity…

Bitcoin News: Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) Cos House of Cards Falling?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 22:37
Contentos
COS$0.002944+1.23%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.008148+0.03%
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.1779+33.96%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012319-22.72%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05595-0.95%

In recent Bitcoin news, Digital asset treasury (DAT) companies face mounting pressure from two critical fronts.

Regulatory scrutiny intensifies, while share prices crater toward their Private Investment in Public Equity (PIPE) funding levels.

As The Wall Street Journal reported on Sept. 25, US prosecutors launched investigations into stock movements preceding crypto acquisition announcements, adding regulatory risk to an already fragile business model.

Bitcoin News: Regulators Target Crypto Treasury Stock Movements

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority contacted companies among the more than 200 firms that announced crypto-treasury strategies this year.

SEC officials warned firms about potential breaches of rules prohibiting the selective sharing of material nonpublic information before crypto acquisition announcements.

The regulatory probe comes as companies attempt to replicate Strategy’s success, which began accumulating Bitcoin in 2020 and popularized the corporate treasury strategy.

The timing of the investigation coincides with massive drawdowns across the sector, creating a perfect storm of regulatory and market pressures.

PIPE-Funded Companies Suffer Losses

A CryptoQuant report on Sept. 25 revealed a devastating performance among Bitcoin treasury companies that raised capital through PIPE programs.

The research showed share price drawdowns ranging from 42% to 97%, with stock prices gravitating toward their discounted levels following the PIPE issuance.

Kindly MD (NAKA) exemplified the sector’s volatility, surging 18.5 times after its PIPE raise before collapsing 97% back to its $1.12 PIPE price.

NAKA shares’ price fluctuation | Source: CryptoQuant

The stock crashed more than 50% in a single day when PIPE shares unlocked for trading, demonstrating the destructive power of supply overhangs.

Strive (ASST) traded at $3, down 78% from its 2025 high, while facing a potential 55% additional decline to its $1.35 PIPE price.

The company’s PIPE shares were scheduled to unlock in October, which could intensify selling pressure.

Cantor Equity Partners (CEP) similarly traded at $19.74 compared to its $10 PIPE price, suggesting a potential 50% drop if the stock reverted to issuance levels.

The combination of regulatory scrutiny and market pressure threatens to accelerate the “death spiral” scenarios predicted by analysts earlier this year.

Venture capital firm Breed warned in June that most Bitcoin treasury companies faced potential collapse when their market-to-net asset value (mNAV) premiums eroded.

The seven-phase collapse sequence begins with Bitcoin price declines triggering MNAV compression, making it difficult for fresh capital to access.

As debt maturities approach and margin calls trigger, companies face forced Bitcoin liquidations that further depress prices, creating cascading failures across the sector.

Standard Chartered noted in September that market saturation drove mNAV compression, with Strategy’s success spawning 89 imitators.

The bank predicted consolidation through acquisitions of weaker rivals trading at discounts.

Supply Unlocks Threaten Further Carnage

NYDIG research noted additional risks from pending share unlocks, with over 95% of new outstanding shares tied to incomplete transactions for many firms.

Once registrations became effective, substantial waves of selling could occur as early investors sought to liquidate their holdings.

Companies trading below their PIPE prices already demonstrated the model’s fragility.

Empery Digital (EMPD) traded at $7.94, representing a 21% discount to its $10 PIPE price despite implementing a $100 million share repurchase program.

The stock experienced a 42% drawdown from its peak in August. The concentrated nature of crypto treasury holdings amplified systemic risks.

CryptoQuant data revealed that these companies collectively held substantial Bitcoin positions, with potential forced sales capable of triggering broader market disruption.

Bitcoin News: Regulatory Uncertainty Compounds Market Stress

In further Bitcoin news, the SEC probe introduced additional uncertainty regarding the viability of the business model.

Selective disclosure violations could result in significant penalties and operational restrictions, further constraining already limited capital access for distressed companies.

Without sustained Bitcoin rallies to restore mNAV premiums, CryptoQuant concluded that many treasury companies remained poised to continue trending toward or below their PIPE prices.

The convergence of regulatory scrutiny, supply unlock pressure, and fundamental business model challenges created an unprecedented crisis for the digital asset treasury sector.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/27/bitcoin-news-dat-house-of-cards-falling/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
Moonveil
MORE$0.07538+1.12%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012979-14.62%
Wink
LIKE$0.007906+3.02%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Share
Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross, What to Watch Now

Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross, What to Watch Now

Dogecoin (DOGE) price might exit bear trap if this golden cross emerges
CROSS
CROSS$0.23113-0.06%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00497-1.97%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22963+0.07%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 21:32
Share
China EV brands target overseas markets as domestic price wars crush startups, profits

China EV brands target overseas markets as domestic price wars crush startups, profits

China’s electric vehicle makers are dumping cars overseas while their home turf turns into a financial bloodbath. Ji Yue, once hyped as the next big EV name, collapsed within six months and left people like Li Hongxing with millions in debt. Li, who runs an ad agency, said he borrowed money to cover campaign costs […]
SIX
SIX$0.01989-0.35%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01682+1.57%
Wink
LIKE$0.007906+3.02%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 20:15
Share

Trending News

More

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross, What to Watch Now

China EV brands target overseas markets as domestic price wars crush startups, profits

The mysterious whale closed its $2.4 million XPL short position half an hour ago and made a profit of $102,000, and then added some XPL positions again.

Hyperdrive: All money markets have been suspended