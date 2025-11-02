Bitcoin News: Institutional Bets Trigger Supply Crunch, BTC to Rally?

The latest Bitcoin news has caught the eyes of traders, as it indicates a massive supply crunch is incoming for the flagship crypto.
In other words, the institutions and corporations buying are heavily outpacing the miners’ creation this year, creating a supply crunch for the asset.
This also indicates that BTC price is gearing up for a massive rally ahead. Considering the demand and supply analysis, the increasing demand could help drive the prices higher if the supply fails to find an equilibrium.
Despite that, it appears that Bitcoin USD has struggled to hit a new high since the crypto crash on October 10.
Having said that, the market pundits have highlighted key resistance and support levels to watch for the BTC USD price.
Bitcoin News: Institutions Outpacing BTC Miners’ Supply
According to the latest Bitcoin news, institutional investors continue to drive up demand for Bitcoin, triggering a massive supply crunch.
According to recent data, ETFs and public firms have bought a staggering 975,000 BTC this year alone, far outpacing the 136,000 BTC created by miners.
This massive demand has led to a significant imbalance in the supply-demand dynamic, setting the stage for a potential BTC price rally.
According to BiTBO data, ETF issuers now hold 1,545,128 BTC, while countries, public companies, and private companies hold 517,296, 983,189, and 26,337 BTC, respectively.
In contrast, Bitcoin mining firms and DeFi firms hold significantly less, with 120,114 and 267,236 BTC, respectively.
This Bitcoin news highlights the growing institutional interest in the crypto, with companies like MicroStrategy already holding around 3% of the total Bitcoin supply.
As the supply of BTC dwindles, experts predict that it could trigger a BTC price surge. With fewer coins available on exchanges, the market participants are left with limited options, potentially triggering sharp price movements.
What’s Next for BTC Price?
Despite the Bitcoin news showing a supply crunch, the current market trends have caused a hurdle for the BTC price to witness a massive breakout recently. During writing, Bitcoin price was marginally up by 0.5% and hovered near the $110k level.
Amid this, analysts have highlighted the key resistance levels for Bitcoin USD that the crypto must break to continue its upward momentum ahead.
In a recent X post, analyst Michael van de Poppe noted that BTC price must breach the $112k barrier for an upward run ahead.
In addition, Ali Martinez noted that the major resistance for the asset lies at $120,880. On the other hand, the two crucial supports for Bitcoin lie at $98,070 and $75,250, he noted.
This has spooked the investors of a potential dip to $80k, especially amid the ongoing market uncertainties. However, looking at the historical trends of the asset, it seems that the crypto is gearing up for a massive run ahead.
In addition, the Bitcoin news of supply crunch might also help gains in the crypto. Despite that, investors are advised to do thorough research on the fundamental aspects of the market while putting their bets into the asset.
Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/11/01/bitcoin-news-institutional-bets-trigger-supply-crunch-btc-to-rally/