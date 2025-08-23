Bitcoin News: Investment Giant Allianz Endorses BTC As Store of Value

In recent Bitcoin news, Allianz published a report on Aug. 20 endorsing Bitcoin (BTC) as a “credible store of value” and legitimate institutional investment.

The report titled “Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies: The Future of Finance” represents a dramatic policy reversal from Allianz’s previous stance against cryptocurrency investments.

Further, it represents the first Bitcoin endorsement from the world’s 11th-largest asset manager, with nearly $2.5 trillion in assets under management.

Key Bitcoin Endorsements from Allianz Report

The investment insight document highlighted Bitcoin’s evolution “from fringe experiment to institutional asset” that is “reshaping global finance.”

Allianz identified Bitcoin as offering “structural advantages” including deflationary design, decentralized governance, and low correlation to traditional markets.

The report noted Bitcoin’s transformation from “an experimental protocol into a credible store of value is redefining how portfolios are constructed in a world of inflation uncertainty and fiscal volatility.”

The asset manager also stressed Bitcoin’s correlation with the S&P 500 at just 0.12 and negative correlation with gold at -0.04 from January 2012 through June 2025.

The report further commented that the “institutionalization and integration into traditional finance” is a key driver. Additionally, it stated that

The document also highlighted corporate treasuries surpassing exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in Bitcoin purchasing for three consecutive quarters. Public companies acquired approximately 131,000 BTC in the second quarter of 2025, representing an 18% increase in corporate Bitcoin holdings.

Source: Allianz

Dramatic Shift from 2019 Anti-Bitcoin Policy

The report endorsement marks a significant departure from Allianz’s explicit 2019 policy statement against Bitcoin investments.

In German-language documentation from 2019, Allianz declared it “does not invest in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies,” citing unsuitability for life insurer capital investments due to extreme volatility.

The company previously expressed sustainability concerns, noting,

Allianz characterized cryptocurrencies as “pure speculation objects” lacking the typical currency requirements of a payment medium, unit of account, and trust.

The 2025 Bitcoin news report acknowledged these historical concerns while highlighting improvements in regulatory clarity and infrastructure maturation that have addressed previous institutional barriers.

In addition, Allianz’s Bitcoin endorsement follows the company’s December 2024 investment in Strategy convertible bonds worth approximately $1.5 billion.

Strategy holds over 629,000 BTC worth roughly $71.4 billion as of Aug. 21.

The investment provided Allianz with indirect Bitcoin exposure through convertible securities while maintaining compliance with traditional investment mandates.

Bitcoin News: Allianz Could Join Growing List of Traditional Finance Giants Embracing Crypto

Allianz’s Bitcoin endorsement positions the company to potentially join the expanding roster of major financial institutions offering crypto-related services.

Just like Allianz, Goldman Sachs maintained a contrarian stance toward Bitcoin until April 2024, when the chief investment officer of the bank’s Wealth Management unit, Sharmin Mossavar-Rahmani, said clients had not voiced interest in exposure to the asset class.

However, Goldman Sachs has since become the largest holder of BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF, according to its latest 13F filings.

The investment bank’s shift demonstrates how traditional financial institutions can rapidly transition from Bitcoin skeptics to active participants in the digital asset ecosystem.

State Street provides another example of this stance shift, launching crypto-related ETFs in 2024 and reportedly exploring crypto custody services in February 2025.

The asset manager partnered with Galaxy Digital to launch three new crypto-related ETFs, showing how established financial firms are expanding their digital asset offerings.

In other Bitcoin news, BNY Mellon disclosed $13 million in Bitcoin exposure through ETFs in February, after securing a regulatory exemption to provide custody services for crypto funds in September 2024.

On the stablecoin front, Bank of America recently stated its interest in launching a USD-pegged stablecoin amid the legislative process that resulted in President Donald Trump signing the GENIUS Act into law.

Given Allianz’s extensive blockchain infrastructure through its insurance operations and this latest Bitcoin endorsement, the company appears well-positioned to develop similar crypto-related products or services for its institutional and retail clients.