Bitcoin News: MARA Stock Matches Treasury Value but How Long Can It Last?

A surprising number of Bitcoin treasury companies, including MARA, are trading below 1 mNAV, in a recent Bitcoin news update. Here’s what it means.

Some public companies own Bitcoin as part of their balance sheet. Traders often compare the value of their stock with the value of the Bitcoin they hold.

This comparison is tracked using something called mNAV, or Market Net Asset Value.

This shows their stock market value is lower than the value of their Bitcoin. That is unusual, and it could be a warning sign for Bitcoin itself.

MARA Stock and Other Bitcoin Treasury Firms Trading at Deep Discounts

One clear example is MARA Holdings, a well-known U.S. Bitcoin mining firm. Its shares trade at about 1× mNAV. This means that the market values MARA’s stock at 100% of the Bitcoin it owns.

Another example is SOS Limited, a China-based Bitcoin mining and tech services firm, which trades at just 0.16× mNAV.

This means its stock price reflects barely 16 per cent of the value of its Bitcoin reserves; one of the steepest discounts among public BTC treasury firms.

SOS At A Discounted NAV | Source: Bitcoin Treasuries

In simple terms, mNAV is a ratio. If it equals 1, the company’s stock market value matches the value of its Bitcoin.

A number higher than 1 means the stock trades at a premium. A number lower than 1 means the stock trades at a discount.

Another case is XXI (CEP), a smaller listed company with Bitcoin on its balance sheet. XXI trades at just 0.05× mNAV. In other words, the stock is valued at only 5% of its Bitcoin holdings.

Bitcoin Treasury Firms Could Dump BTC | Source: X

As per recent Bitcoin news, data shows that around 27% of all public Bitcoin treasury firms now trade below their Bitcoin value.

These numbers make it clear that skepticism runs deep. Investors may doubt these firms’ ability to turn Bitcoin holdings into lasting returns.

Why Discounts Matter for Bitcoin

A stock trading below its Bitcoin value suggests investors see extra risk. It could be a concern about the company’s debt, its costs, or even doubts about its long-term survival.

If conditions worsen, companies with discounted mNAVs might be forced to sell some of their Bitcoin.

They may need cash to cover loans, keep operations running, or reassure shareholders. That would put extra supply on the market.

At present, the Bitcoin price is already experiencing sell-based pressure. These Bitcoin treasury firms offloading BTC wouldn’t help.

This is why traders pay attention to mNAV discounts. They are not just about a company’s stock price.

They can be an early signal of possible Bitcoin selling pressure if too many firms are pushed into liquidation.

Bitcoin News: Premium Treasury Players Show a Different Story

Not all companies are in discount territory. MicroStrategy, the largest public Bitcoin holder, trades at about 1.6× mNAV, a relevant news update in this context.

This means the market values the company at 60% more than the Bitcoin it owns.

MicroStrategy Sits At A Healthy NAV | Source: Strategy.com

Investors seem to reward MicroStrategy for its clear strategy of holding BTC and raising funds to buy more.

But even here, the premium depends on confidence. If Bitcoin falls, or if markets shift how they view mNAV, MicroStrategy could lose that premium quickly.

This contrast, some firms at deep discounts, others still at premiums, shows how split investor confidence has become, especially when Bitcoin is concerned.

Firms like MARA and XXI could become early sellers if market stress rises. That could add direct selling pressure on Bitcoin.

On the other hand, companies like MicroStrategy, still valued at a premium, show that investors are willing to back strong strategies.

Do note that the ideal mNAV figure is above 1, and even firms at 1, including MARA, could be at risk of deeper stock dips if BTC weakens.

Even BTC is at risk of heavy selling from the companies that do not have mNAV figures above 1.

For traders, the key lesson is simple: when Bitcoin treasury stocks trade below the value of their BTC, it means the market is nervous.

Nervous markets can lead to forced selling, which would hurt Bitcoin prices. But if premiums vanish for even strong players, it could mark a deeper shift in sentiment.