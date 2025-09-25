The post Bitcoin News: Safe-Haven Rivalry Tilts Toward Gold as Bitcoin Lags appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin news: Gold price is climbing to new highs as investors seek safety, even as Bitcoin stalls. On Sept. 22, gold rose to about $3,721 per ounce – a new all-time record – pushing its 2025 gain to roughly 43%. In the same hour, Bitcoin fell about 3%, to roughly $112,000, leaving its year-to-date advance near 17%. The timing suggested a rotation: analysts noted that Bitcoin profit-taking may have fueled gold’s rally. In effect, recent data show gold drawing heavy safe-haven flows while Bitcoin’s momentum has waned. Bitcoin news: Gold Safe-Haven Rally Outpaces Crypto The trend has accelerated this week. Gold surged another 5% by Sept. 24, setting a fresh peak around $3,791/oz. Central banks and institutional investors have driven this rally. Reuters reported that gold hit $3,728 on Sept. 22 as central-bank buying and geopolitical risks spurred demand. Industry data confirm massive inflows: physically backed gold ETFs amassed 397 tonnes of bullion in Jan–June 2025, the largest first-half haul since 2020. By comparison, Bitcoin’s peak came in mid-July, when it briefly touched $123,153, up 27% on the year. Since then Bitcoin has fallen back, trading in the low $110,000s as of late Sept. Gold’s ascent reflects its classic safe-haven role amid market uncertainty. In the week after the Fed’s Sept. 17 rate cut, gold and U.S. equities each gained about 1%. At the same time U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar strengthened. The 10-year yield jumped 2.5%, DXY +1% – a backdrop that typically puts pressure on risk assets. In Bitcoin news, BTC/USDT duly slipped 3–5% in that period. In short, the macro setup – higher yields and a firmer dollar – has undercut Bitcoin’s recent rally but coincided with fresh gold demand. Gold’s record highs have drawn unprecedented flows. Central banks continue to buy heavily: analysts report a… The post Bitcoin News: Safe-Haven Rivalry Tilts Toward Gold as Bitcoin Lags appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin news: Gold price is climbing to new highs as investors seek safety, even as Bitcoin stalls. On Sept. 22, gold rose to about $3,721 per ounce – a new all-time record – pushing its 2025 gain to roughly 43%. In the same hour, Bitcoin fell about 3%, to roughly $112,000, leaving its year-to-date advance near 17%. The timing suggested a rotation: analysts noted that Bitcoin profit-taking may have fueled gold’s rally. In effect, recent data show gold drawing heavy safe-haven flows while Bitcoin’s momentum has waned. Bitcoin news: Gold Safe-Haven Rally Outpaces Crypto The trend has accelerated this week. Gold surged another 5% by Sept. 24, setting a fresh peak around $3,791/oz. Central banks and institutional investors have driven this rally. Reuters reported that gold hit $3,728 on Sept. 22 as central-bank buying and geopolitical risks spurred demand. Industry data confirm massive inflows: physically backed gold ETFs amassed 397 tonnes of bullion in Jan–June 2025, the largest first-half haul since 2020. By comparison, Bitcoin’s peak came in mid-July, when it briefly touched $123,153, up 27% on the year. Since then Bitcoin has fallen back, trading in the low $110,000s as of late Sept. Gold’s ascent reflects its classic safe-haven role amid market uncertainty. In the week after the Fed’s Sept. 17 rate cut, gold and U.S. equities each gained about 1%. At the same time U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar strengthened. The 10-year yield jumped 2.5%, DXY +1% – a backdrop that typically puts pressure on risk assets. In Bitcoin news, BTC/USDT duly slipped 3–5% in that period. In short, the macro setup – higher yields and a firmer dollar – has undercut Bitcoin’s recent rally but coincided with fresh gold demand. Gold’s record highs have drawn unprecedented flows. Central banks continue to buy heavily: analysts report a…

Bitcoin News: Safe-Haven Rivalry Tilts Toward Gold as Bitcoin Lags

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 05:40

Bitcoin news: Gold price is climbing to new highs as investors seek safety, even as Bitcoin stalls. On Sept. 22, gold rose to about $3,721 per ounce – a new all-time record – pushing its 2025 gain to roughly 43%.

In the same hour, Bitcoin fell about 3%, to roughly $112,000, leaving its year-to-date advance near 17%. The timing suggested a rotation: analysts noted that Bitcoin profit-taking may have fueled gold’s rally.

In effect, recent data show gold drawing heavy safe-haven flows while Bitcoin’s momentum has waned.

Bitcoin news: Gold Safe-Haven Rally Outpaces Crypto

The trend has accelerated this week. Gold surged another 5% by Sept. 24, setting a fresh peak around $3,791/oz.

Central banks and institutional investors have driven this rally. Reuters reported that gold hit $3,728 on Sept. 22 as central-bank buying and geopolitical risks spurred demand.

Industry data confirm massive inflows: physically backed gold ETFs amassed 397 tonnes of bullion in Jan–June 2025, the largest first-half haul since 2020.

By comparison, Bitcoin’s peak came in mid-July, when it briefly touched $123,153, up 27% on the year. Since then Bitcoin has fallen back, trading in the low $110,000s as of late Sept.

Gold’s ascent reflects its classic safe-haven role amid market uncertainty. In the week after the Fed’s Sept. 17 rate cut, gold and U.S. equities each gained about 1%.

At the same time U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar strengthened. The 10-year yield jumped 2.5%, DXY +1% – a backdrop that typically puts pressure on risk assets.

In Bitcoin news, BTC/USDT duly slipped 3–5% in that period. In short, the macro setup – higher yields and a firmer dollar – has undercut Bitcoin’s recent rally but coincided with fresh gold demand.

Gold’s record highs have drawn unprecedented flows. Central banks continue to buy heavily: analysts report a doubling of annual central-bank purchases to about 900 tonnes expected in 2025.

Inflows into gold funds totalled $21.1 billion in Q1 2025, according to JPMorgan via The Block.

This flood of capital reflects fears of inflation, trade wars and dollar risks. As one analyst put it, safe-haven flows have “benefited [gold] more so than Bitcoin” this year.

ETF Flows Reflect Divergence

Fund-flow data underline the diverging trends. CoinShares reports that $977 million flowed into Bitcoin funds in the latest week, the largest single weekly gain.

For Bitcoin news readers, Bitcoin funds have seen roughly $4.0 billion of inflows in September alone and about $24.7 billion year-to-date.

By contrast, traditional gold funds have seen calmer flows recently after earlier surges.

BTC/Gold ETF Inflows| Source: BOLD Report

Notably, a BOLD Report analysis shows the 90‑day ETF inflow total for gold at about $18.5 billion versus just under $10 billion for Bitcoin.

For Bitcoin news readers, gold and Bitcoin are both drawing investment, but gold’s gains have outstripped.

Inflows into precious metals ETFs remain robust on safe-haven demand, while much of Bitcoin’s fund interest appears tied to risk-on factors like expected Fed easing.

Investors following Bitcoin news can see that the balance between these assets is shifting. Recent data-driven reports highlight gold’s renewed strength as a defensive asset.

Bitcoin, lauded as “digital gold,” has yet to match gold’s latest momentum. In the current market context, gold’s safe-haven premium is the headline story – at least for now – and Bitcoin trails in comparison.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/24/bitcoin-news-safe-haven-rivalry-tilts-toward-gold-as-bitcoin-lags/

