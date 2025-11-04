Bitcoin News: Strategy Files for Euro-Denominated Perpetual Stock IPO to Buy Bitcoin

Strategy Inc. Euro-Stock Offering to Bolster Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Inc. launches a Euro-denominated $STRE preferred stock IPO to fund new Bitcoin acquisitions.

Strategy Inc. announced plans for a significant new financing. The company will have 3.5 million shares of preferred stock. This Euro-denominated credit instrument is called STRE. Furthermore, this would be used for corporate activities. This includes persistent Bitcoin buying. The move validates the firm’s treasury strategy.

Pioneering Euro Stream Stock Secures New Capital

The offering is still governed by normal market conditions. Therefore, Strategy is set to send out international institutional capital. The new security is 10% Series A Perpetual Stream Preferred Stock. This device is addressed to qualified investors in the EU and the UK. Retail investors are not offered.

In particular, the stock of STRE is issued at 100 euros per share. It earns a cumulative dividend rate of 10.00% per year. Dividends are paid quarterly in the form of cash. Payments begin December 31, 2025 if declared by the board.

Moreover, the dividend deferral mechanisms are also laid down in the preferred shares. Unpaid regular dividends will be compounded quarterly. The first compounding rate is 11% per annum. In addition, this rate can be increased by 100 bps every period. The highest compounding rate is limited to 18%.

This IPO is being handled by very experienced investment banks. Some of the major banks are Barclays and Morgan Stanley. Moelis and TD Securities are also involved in the process. Therefore, the strong institutional support is retained in the offering. The model of financing was developed by the company.

The company reveals certain financial key performance indicators. Investors would be concerned with something called BTC Yield. This indicator assesses the performance of its acquisition strategy. Also, the company reveals the significant market risks. Price volatility in the case of Bitcoin is one such risk.

Strategy Inc Strengthens Bitcoin Treasury with $67.7B in Holdings

Strategy Inc. is the biggest corporate owner of Bitcoin. Its massive stash totals 641,205 BTC. In particular, this holding is worth $67.67 billion. The firm inevitably buys the digital asset. This further establishes Michael Saylor as a BTC believer.

The business model provides shares and securities to finance purchases. Therefore, this method gives indirect crypto exposure to investors. This has been a very successful strategy adopted by other companies. This model brings conventional finance and digital assets together.

Meanwhile, CEO Michael Saylor is still driving market sentiment. Larry Cohn set off a Bitcoin craze in November. He left a clue on the X social networking site. He said: Orange is the color of November.

This message was sent to his four million-strong following. More specifically, the word is an indication of an impending BTC buy. Saylor’s commentary has relatively high market weight. His influence is usually before the new company acquisitions.

The offering recognizes the changing regulatory risks. Security risks associated with the digital asset are also spelled out. Therefore, the company puts risk disclosure on its agenda as a requisite. They continue with their disciplined management of capital. This new euro-stock is along the lines of the pioneering model.

Ultimately, the new S&P 500 Stocks on the move broaden the company treasury’s reach. This has access to the European institutional market. This will be the first Euro-denominated preferred stock issued by the company. It locks away a significant capital for further Bitcoin accumulation.

In the end, Strategy Inc. strengthens its double identity. The company is a software business and a Bitcoin Treasury. This strategic issuance continues to establish their market leadership. It is a fixed-income product providing unique exposure to institutional investors.

