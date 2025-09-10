Bitcoin News: Strive to Lead New $1.5B Bitcoin Treasury Post Merger

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 21:58
Moonveil
MORE$0.09998-0.58%
Capverse
CAP$0.11987+0.11%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0017844+15.84%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01672+3.52%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03682+1.85%

In recent Bitcoin news, Asset Entities Inc. shares jumped 18% to close at $6.28 on September 10, 2025, following shareholder approval of its merger with Strive Enterprises to establish a Bitcoin treasury.

The deal paves the way for a combined entity to raise about $1.5 billion through private placement financing. This funding will anchor a new public Bitcoin treasury strategy.

Trading volume averaged 3.45 million shares, with pre-market action pushing the stock up 52% to $9.55.

The merger highlights growing corporate interest in Bitcoin holdings amid a market where the cryptocurrency trades above $60,000.

Shareholder Vote Seals the Bitcoin Treasury Deal

Asset Entities held a special meeting on September 9, 2025. Stockholders voted to approve the merger with Strive.

Strive’s stockholders had already greenlit the transaction on September 4, 2025. The approval came during a Nasdaq-listed company’s push to pivot toward Bitcoin Treasury.

The vote passed with the required majority. It met all merger conditions outlined in prior agreements.

Nasdaq must now clear the listing application for the combined firm. Official notice of issuance remains pending.

Arshia Sarkhani, Asset Entities’ president and CEO, addressed the outcome. “We are gratified that our stockholders have voted to approve this merger,” she said.

The combined company will be renamed to Strive, Inc. It keeps the ASST ticker on Nasdaq. The merger closes upon Nasdaq approval and other standard conditions.

A private investment in public equity (PIPE) runs concurrent with the deal. Investors committed more than $750 million in gross proceeds.

Warrants could add another $750 million if exercised. Total potential proceeds exceed $1.5 billion. This capital targets Bitcoin treasury strategy.

In further Bitcoin news, Strive plans to deploy funds into a treasury focused on the asset. The structure avoids debt, setting it apart from peers. Market cap for ASST stood at $104.4 million as of September 10, 2025 close.

The 52-week range for ASST shares spans $0.34 to $13.40. The September 9 approval drove the latest uptick from a prior close of $5.33.

Bitcoin News: Asset Entities Leadership Shifts to Matt Cole

Matt Cole steps in as CEO and chairman of Strive, Inc. He brings experience from asset management roles. Cole emphasized the merger’s potential. He stated,

Arshia Sarkhani transitions to chief marketing officer. She joins the board of directors. This lineup blends marketing expertise with Bitcoin-focused strategy.

The team aims for disciplined execution. Cole noted the reverse-merger setup and zero-debt profile position Strive to maximize Bitcoin per share.

Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Takes Shape

Strive positions itself as the first publicly traded asset management Bitcoin treasury company. The plan combines leveraged beta strategies with alpha-generating tactics. The goal: outperform Bitcoin over the long term.

Proceeds from the $1.5 billion potential raise will fund Bitcoin purchases. This mirrors trends among public firms holding the asset as a reserve.

No specific allocation timelines surfaced yet. The focus stays on long-term value creation for shareholders.

Analysts noted the merger’s timing. It follows a June announcement of the partnership. The September 9 vote was pivotal for the $750 million funding target.

ASST shares surged post-approval. The stock rose 18% on September 10, 2025, reflecting investor response to the Bitcoin treasury news. Pre-market gains hit 52%, pushing toward $9.55.

Source: X

Its volume held steady at 3.45 million shares on average. This activity signals interest in the merged entity’s crypto pivot.

The market cap of $104.4 million provides a base for expansion with incoming capital.

Bitcoin Corporate Adoption On the Rise

The deal adds to corporate Bitcoin adoption. Firms like MicroStrategy have built treasuries worth billions.

Strive enters this space with fresh funding. Investors watch for closing details and initial Bitcoin buys.

The merger closes a chapter for Asset Entities, a social media firm. It now pivots fully to Bitcoin under Strive’s banner. Nasdaq oversight ensures compliance as the entity lists post-merger.

This development underscores the role Bitcoin plays and can continue to play in corporate balance sheets.

The $1.5 billion potential raise positions Strive as a notable player. Traders eye the next steps for ASST.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/10/bitcoin-news-strive-to-lead-new-1-5b-bitcoin-treasury-post-merger/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

LitFinancial Launches Stablecoin litUSD on Ethereum to Simplify Mortgage Process

LitFinancial Launches Stablecoin litUSD on Ethereum to Simplify Mortgage Process

PANews reported on September 10 that according to CoinDesk, on Wednesday, Michigan-based mortgage lender LitFinancial launched its US dollar stablecoin, litUSD, on the Ethereum blockchain. The company said it plans to use the token to reduce financing costs, optimize fund management operations, and explore on-chain settlement of mortgage payments. The stablecoin, called litUSD, is deployed on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and is backed by cash and cash equivalents in reserves at a 1:1 ratio. Brale is responsible for the issuance and redemption management of the token, while consulting firm Stably provides token economics support and promotes its integration with DeFi. Consumers can mint and redeem litUSD through Brale's certified corporate account via bank transfers or Circle's USDC stablecoin.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997-0.01%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001694+1.98%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01478+15.74%
Share
PANews2025/09/10 23:16
Share
H100 Group increased its holdings by 21 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,025.

H100 Group increased its holdings by 21 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,025.

PANews reported on September 10 that according to official news, the Swedish company H100 Group increased its holdings of 21 BTC at an average price of 1,072,834 Swedish kronor, and its current total holdings reached 1,025 BTC.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,884.65+2.56%
Share
PANews2025/09/10 23:19
Share
Robin Energy Completes First $5 Million Bitcoin Asset Allocation, Stock Price Soars 90%

Robin Energy Completes First $5 Million Bitcoin Asset Allocation, Stock Price Soars 90%

PANews reported on September 10th that international energy transportation company Robin Energy (RBNE) has completed its first $5 million Bitcoin allocation, becoming the latest energy company to diversify its portfolio through cryptocurrency. According to Google Finance data, RBNE's Nasdaq-listed shares surged over 90% on Wednesday, reaching an intraday high of $4.27 before retreating. For most of August, the stock price had fluctuated within a narrow range around $1.87, fluctuating by just a penny or two.
Share
PANews2025/09/10 22:57
Share

Trending News

More

LitFinancial Launches Stablecoin litUSD on Ethereum to Simplify Mortgage Process

H100 Group increased its holdings by 21 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,025.

Robin Energy Completes First $5 Million Bitcoin Asset Allocation, Stock Price Soars 90%

US SEC Delays Approval of Franklin Spot Solana ETF

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year