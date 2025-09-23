The post Bitcoin News: Vivek Ramaswamy’s Strive and Semler Scientific Merger Creates 11,000 Bitcoin Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Bitcoin news gave some respite despite the larger market blues as Strive announced the acquisition of Semler Scientific. The company also announced a new purchase of 5,816 BTC worth $675 million. The merger would be key to their direction as Bitcoin treasury-focused companies. Vivek Ramaswamy-led Strive announced the acquisition of Semler Scientific on Monday, combining two leading Bitcoin treasury companies. The company also revealed a new purchase of 5,816 BTC worth $675 million, bolstering its Bitcoin treasury to hold 5,886 BTC. Strive and Semler Scientific to Merge Bitcoin Treasury Nasdaq-listed Strive disclosed signing a definitive agreement to acquire Semler Scientific in an all-stock transaction. Vivek Ramaswamy’s company will also consider monetizing or distributing Semler Scientific’s profitable diagnostics business, according to the official announcement on September 22. The merger will create one of the most Bitcoin treasury-focused companies. It will hold nearly 11,000 BTC in its corporate Bitcoin treasury, while raising funds to buy additional BTC in the accelerated Bitcoin strategy. Semler Scientific executive chairman Eric Semler is anticipated to join Strive management and Board of Directors. The board plans to work with a “preferred equity only” leverage model, removing debt maturity risks. Strive Acquires Semler Scientific | Source: Matt Cole Commenting on combining two pioneering Bitcoin treasury companies, Strive CEO Matt Cole, said the merger positions the firm among top Bitcoin treasury companies. He confirmed that the combined companies would acquire BTC at an “unmatched pace,” saying, Strive Purchases $675 Million in Bitcoin Strive raised its total bitcoin holdings to 5,886 BTC after the latest BTC purchase worth $675 million. The company acquired an additional 5,816 BTC at an average price of $116,047 per coin. On September 15, Vivek Ramaswamy’s company debuted its Bitcoin treasury with 69 BTC. The firm announced creating significant value for its stockholders with… The post Bitcoin News: Vivek Ramaswamy’s Strive and Semler Scientific Merger Creates 11,000 Bitcoin Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Bitcoin news gave some respite despite the larger market blues as Strive announced the acquisition of Semler Scientific. The company also announced a new purchase of 5,816 BTC worth $675 million. The merger would be key to their direction as Bitcoin treasury-focused companies. Vivek Ramaswamy-led Strive announced the acquisition of Semler Scientific on Monday, combining two leading Bitcoin treasury companies. The company also revealed a new purchase of 5,816 BTC worth $675 million, bolstering its Bitcoin treasury to hold 5,886 BTC. Strive and Semler Scientific to Merge Bitcoin Treasury Nasdaq-listed Strive disclosed signing a definitive agreement to acquire Semler Scientific in an all-stock transaction. Vivek Ramaswamy’s company will also consider monetizing or distributing Semler Scientific’s profitable diagnostics business, according to the official announcement on September 22. The merger will create one of the most Bitcoin treasury-focused companies. It will hold nearly 11,000 BTC in its corporate Bitcoin treasury, while raising funds to buy additional BTC in the accelerated Bitcoin strategy. Semler Scientific executive chairman Eric Semler is anticipated to join Strive management and Board of Directors. The board plans to work with a “preferred equity only” leverage model, removing debt maturity risks. Strive Acquires Semler Scientific | Source: Matt Cole Commenting on combining two pioneering Bitcoin treasury companies, Strive CEO Matt Cole, said the merger positions the firm among top Bitcoin treasury companies. He confirmed that the combined companies would acquire BTC at an “unmatched pace,” saying, Strive Purchases $675 Million in Bitcoin Strive raised its total bitcoin holdings to 5,886 BTC after the latest BTC purchase worth $675 million. The company acquired an additional 5,816 BTC at an average price of $116,047 per coin. On September 15, Vivek Ramaswamy’s company debuted its Bitcoin treasury with 69 BTC. The firm announced creating significant value for its stockholders with…

Bitcoin News: Vivek Ramaswamy’s Strive and Semler Scientific Merger Creates 11,000 Bitcoin Treasury

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 01:27
Bitcoin
DebtCoin
TOP Network
BRC20.COM
Key Insights:

  • Bitcoin news gave some respite despite the larger market blues as Strive announced the acquisition of Semler Scientific.
  • The company also announced a new purchase of 5,816 BTC worth $675 million.
  • The merger would be key to their direction as Bitcoin treasury-focused companies.

Vivek Ramaswamy-led Strive announced the acquisition of Semler Scientific on Monday, combining two leading Bitcoin treasury companies. The company also revealed a new purchase of 5,816 BTC worth $675 million, bolstering its Bitcoin treasury to hold 5,886 BTC.

Strive and Semler Scientific to Merge Bitcoin Treasury

Nasdaq-listed Strive disclosed signing a definitive agreement to acquire Semler Scientific in an all-stock transaction. Vivek Ramaswamy’s company will also consider monetizing or distributing Semler Scientific’s profitable diagnostics business, according to the official announcement on September 22.

The merger will create one of the most Bitcoin treasury-focused companies. It will hold nearly 11,000 BTC in its corporate Bitcoin treasury, while raising funds to buy additional BTC in the accelerated Bitcoin strategy.

Semler Scientific executive chairman Eric Semler is anticipated to join Strive management and Board of Directors. The board plans to work with a “preferred equity only” leverage model, removing debt maturity risks.

Strive Acquires Semler Scientific | Source: Matt Cole

Commenting on combining two pioneering Bitcoin treasury companies, Strive CEO Matt Cole, said the merger positions the firm among top Bitcoin treasury companies. He confirmed that the combined companies would acquire BTC at an “unmatched pace,” saying,

Strive Purchases $675 Million in Bitcoin

Strive raised its total bitcoin holdings to 5,886 BTC after the latest BTC purchase worth $675 million. The company acquired an additional 5,816 BTC at an average price of $116,047 per coin.

On September 15, Vivek Ramaswamy’s company debuted its Bitcoin treasury with 69 BTC. The firm announced creating significant value for its stockholders with its accelerated BTC acquisitions.

Meanwhile, Semler Scientific holds 5,021 BTC worth nearly $600 million. The company followed Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy to begin its Bitcoin treasury strategy in May 2024.

The company earlier announced plans to acquire 10,000 BTC by 2025-end, 42,000 by 2026 and 105,000 by 2027.

ASST stock price fell more than 7% to $3.995 at the time of writing in response to the acquisition. Each common share of Semler Scientific will be exchanged for 21.05 Class A common shares of Strive.

Meanwhile, SMLR stock price climbed more than 12.50% as investors sought to benefit from the 210% premium stock acquisition deal. The stock has tumbled more than 40% year-to-date (YTD) as the firm failed to capitalize on Bitcoin acquisitions after treasury stocks faced challenges amid Bitcoin price drop.

Bitcoin News: Market Sentiment Slips to Fear Amid Bitcoin Price Fall

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index slipped from 53 (neutral) to 45 (fear) today ahead of major macro and crypto-related events this week.

Glassnode warned about Bitcoin price falling below $106K if bulls fail to hold the price above $115K. Moreover, a “triple witching” options expiry event of $23 billion to happen on Friday, with PCE inflation data also scheduled for release on the same day.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell and other Fed officials to speak on economic and monetary policies amid a weak labor market and sticky inflation in the United States.

BTC price fell more than 2% in the past 24 hours, with the price exchanging hands at $112,626 at the time of writing. The price plunged to an intraday low of $112,209 from a high of $115,834.

Furthermore, the trading volume has increased by 127% in the last 24 hours as more than $280 million in long positions were liquidated in the last 24 hours.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/22/vivek-ramaswamys-strive-and-semler-scientific-merger-creates-11000-bitcoin-treasury/

