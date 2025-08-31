The post Bitcoin News: Will Price Slip Under $100K This September? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The crypto market opened the week on shaky ground, with Bitcoin (BTC) struggling to defend the $107,000 support zone. One analyst has warned that a bearish divergence that has been forming for weeks continues to pressure the price.

Daily Chart: The Golden Pocket at $107K

For now, Bitcoin’s saving grace is the $107K–$108K golden pocket. Buyers have been stepping in to defend this zone, keeping the market from breaking down further.

If BTC loses this support on a daily close, the picture changes quickly. A breakdown would likely flip this zone into resistance, leaving $103.5K as the next short-term cushion. If selling accelerates, next targets are between $101K and $98K.

On the other hand, if Bitcoin manages to bounce, the road higher will not be easy. $109K–$110K is the first hurdle, followed by $112K, $114.5K, and $117K. Unless BTC clears those levels, every bounce risks being just another lower high in a weakening trend.

Liquidity Data Hints at Risk

Liquidation data adds another layer of concern. While there are liquidity pockets around $107K and $119K, the largest cluster sits far below current levels at $91K–$92K.

This does not guarantee that Bitcoin will crash that far, but in stressed markets, price tends to hunt liquidity. If bearish pressure builds, one cannot rule out a deeper correction.

Altcoins Finding Room to Breathe

There is one silver lining. Bitcoin’s weakness has given altcoins a chance to shine.

The Bitcoin dominance chart shows a continued pullback, meaning altcoins like Ethereum (ETH) and XRP are holding ground better than BTC. Ethereum remains locked in a sideways range, while XRP is clinging to a supportive trendline that has so far kept bears in check.

As long as Bitcoin dominance keeps sliding, altcoins could outperform on a relative basis even if the broader market remains sluggish.