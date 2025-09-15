Bitcoin officially integrates Starknet staking mechanism

PANews reported on September 15th that Starknet has completed its Bitcoin staking integration upgrade. BTC holders can now participate in the Starknet consensus with a staking weight of 25% and STRK holdings of 75%. Wrapped BTC assets such as WBTC, LBTC, tBTC, and SolvBTC are supported, and validators can deploy BTC delegation pools. The rewards mechanism will launch on September 30th, and the unstaking period for STRK and BTC stakers will be unified to 7 days.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.