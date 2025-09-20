The post Bitcoin on Verge of Scoring Its Best September Ever appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s worst month?  Will Bitcoin reclaim $120,000? Bitcoin is on track to have its best September ever in 2025, bucking its long-standing seasonal trend.  The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap has so far surged by 7.39% this month, with bulls clearly remaining in the driver’s seat.  This September is so far on track to be a tad better compared to September 2024, when BTC added 7.29%. The cryptocurrency was also in the green in 2023, adding a rather modest 3.9%.  Bitcoin’s worst month?  This three-year streak of gains comes after September became known as the month of Bitcoin bears following six consecutive years of negative gains. In September 2019, for instance, Bitcoin nose-dived by more than 13%. The holders of the largest cryptocurrency also faced massive losses in 2020 and 2021.  You Might Also Like Even in 2017, Bitcoin somehow managed to plunge by more than 7% in September despite being in the middle of a massive headline-grabbing bull run. This was the case due to China’s harsh crackdown on initial coin offerings (ICOs) when they were all the rage. During the same month, Chinese authorities also clamped down on local crypto exchanges that accounted for a sizable share of the global trading volume.  However, based on the most recent performance, September might no longer belong to the bears.  Will Bitcoin reclaim $120,000? According to Polymarket users, there is currently a 50% chance of Bitcoin surpassing $120,000 this September.  The cryptocurrency came awfully close on Thursday, but it has since erased some of its gains, currently changing hands at $115,954, according to CoinGecko data.  At the same time, there is only a 13% chance of Bitcoin surging $125,000. Source: https://u.today/bitcoin-on-verge-of-scoring-its-best-september-everThe post Bitcoin on Verge of Scoring Its Best September Ever appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s worst month?  Will Bitcoin reclaim $120,000? Bitcoin is on track to have its best September ever in 2025, bucking its long-standing seasonal trend.  The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap has so far surged by 7.39% this month, with bulls clearly remaining in the driver’s seat.  This September is so far on track to be a tad better compared to September 2024, when BTC added 7.29%. The cryptocurrency was also in the green in 2023, adding a rather modest 3.9%.  Bitcoin’s worst month?  This three-year streak of gains comes after September became known as the month of Bitcoin bears following six consecutive years of negative gains. In September 2019, for instance, Bitcoin nose-dived by more than 13%. The holders of the largest cryptocurrency also faced massive losses in 2020 and 2021.  You Might Also Like Even in 2017, Bitcoin somehow managed to plunge by more than 7% in September despite being in the middle of a massive headline-grabbing bull run. This was the case due to China’s harsh crackdown on initial coin offerings (ICOs) when they were all the rage. During the same month, Chinese authorities also clamped down on local crypto exchanges that accounted for a sizable share of the global trading volume.  However, based on the most recent performance, September might no longer belong to the bears.  Will Bitcoin reclaim $120,000? According to Polymarket users, there is currently a 50% chance of Bitcoin surpassing $120,000 this September.  The cryptocurrency came awfully close on Thursday, but it has since erased some of its gains, currently changing hands at $115,954, according to CoinGecko data.  At the same time, there is only a 13% chance of Bitcoin surging $125,000. Source: https://u.today/bitcoin-on-verge-of-scoring-its-best-september-ever

Bitcoin on Verge of Scoring Its Best September Ever

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 15:32
Union
U$0.013565-3.02%
SIX
SIX$0.02199+0.09%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,667.04-0.71%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08511-3.52%
Capverse
CAP$0.15149-1.79%
Everscale
EVER$0.01875+4.45%
  • Bitcoin’s worst month? 
  • Will Bitcoin reclaim $120,000?

Bitcoin is on track to have its best September ever in 2025, bucking its long-standing seasonal trend. 

The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap has so far surged by 7.39% this month, with bulls clearly remaining in the driver’s seat. 

This September is so far on track to be a tad better compared to September 2024, when BTC added 7.29%. The cryptocurrency was also in the green in 2023, adding a rather modest 3.9%. 

Bitcoin’s worst month? 

This three-year streak of gains comes after September became known as the month of Bitcoin bears following six consecutive years of negative gains. In September 2019, for instance, Bitcoin nose-dived by more than 13%. The holders of the largest cryptocurrency also faced massive losses in 2020 and 2021. 

You Might Also Like

Even in 2017, Bitcoin somehow managed to plunge by more than 7% in September despite being in the middle of a massive headline-grabbing bull run. This was the case due to China’s harsh crackdown on initial coin offerings (ICOs) when they were all the rage. During the same month, Chinese authorities also clamped down on local crypto exchanges that accounted for a sizable share of the global trading volume. 

However, based on the most recent performance, September might no longer belong to the bears. 

Will Bitcoin reclaim $120,000?

According to Polymarket users, there is currently a 50% chance of Bitcoin surpassing $120,000 this September. 

The cryptocurrency came awfully close on Thursday, but it has since erased some of its gains, currently changing hands at $115,954, according to CoinGecko data. 

At the same time, there is only a 13% chance of Bitcoin surging $125,000.

Source: https://u.today/bitcoin-on-verge-of-scoring-its-best-september-ever

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Coinbase pledges major improvements to customer support after backlash

Coinbase pledges major improvements to customer support after backlash

Coinbase’s support team has promised to improve their customer services after being heavily criticized for taking unreasonable amounts of time to solve account issues. Jonathan Wes Griffith, the customer experience lead at Coinbase, said it is “consistently improving” and “wants to bring customers along the way.” Griffith wrote an X post on Friday, trying to […]
Major
MAJOR$0.15911-2.12%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 16:19
Share
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will $BTC Hit $150,000 by Year-End if ETF Inflows Accelerate?

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will $BTC Hit $150,000 by Year-End if ETF Inflows Accelerate?

Explore expert analysis on Bitcoin's potential to reach $150,000 by year-end amid accelerating ETF inflows, market trends, and investor sentiment.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,668.39-0.72%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.001045+0.09%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/20 16:25
Share
Orderly Network: Preparing for a big event next week

Orderly Network: Preparing for a big event next week

PANews reported on September 20 that Web3 liquidity provider Orderly Network stated on the X platform that it is preparing for a major event next week.
Major
MAJOR$0.15911-2.12%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 16:26
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase pledges major improvements to customer support after backlash

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will $BTC Hit $150,000 by Year-End if ETF Inflows Accelerate?

Orderly Network: Preparing for a big event next week

Crypto custody firm Anchorage Digital has applied for a master account with the Federal Reserve

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months