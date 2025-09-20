The post Bitcoin on Verge of Scoring Its Best September Ever appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s worst month? Will Bitcoin reclaim $120,000? Bitcoin is on track to have its best September ever in 2025, bucking its long-standing seasonal trend. The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap has so far surged by 7.39% this month, with bulls clearly remaining in the driver’s seat. This September is so far on track to be a tad better compared to September 2024, when BTC added 7.29%. The cryptocurrency was also in the green in 2023, adding a rather modest 3.9%. Bitcoin’s worst month? This three-year streak of gains comes after September became known as the month of Bitcoin bears following six consecutive years of negative gains. In September 2019, for instance, Bitcoin nose-dived by more than 13%. The holders of the largest cryptocurrency also faced massive losses in 2020 and 2021. You Might Also Like Even in 2017, Bitcoin somehow managed to plunge by more than 7% in September despite being in the middle of a massive headline-grabbing bull run. This was the case due to China’s harsh crackdown on initial coin offerings (ICOs) when they were all the rage. During the same month, Chinese authorities also clamped down on local crypto exchanges that accounted for a sizable share of the global trading volume. However, based on the most recent performance, September might no longer belong to the bears. Will Bitcoin reclaim $120,000? According to Polymarket users, there is currently a 50% chance of Bitcoin surpassing $120,000 this September. The cryptocurrency came awfully close on Thursday, but it has since erased some of its gains, currently changing hands at $115,954, according to CoinGecko data. At the same time, there is only a 13% chance of Bitcoin surging $125,000. Source: https://u.today/bitcoin-on-verge-of-scoring-its-best-september-ever The post Bitcoin on Verge of Scoring Its Best September Ever appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s worst month? Will Bitcoin reclaim $120,000? Bitcoin is on track to have its best September ever in 2025, bucking its long-standing seasonal trend. The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap has so far surged by 7.39% this month, with bulls clearly remaining in the driver’s seat. This September is so far on track to be a tad better compared to September 2024, when BTC added 7.29%. The cryptocurrency was also in the green in 2023, adding a rather modest 3.9%. Bitcoin’s worst month? This three-year streak of gains comes after September became known as the month of Bitcoin bears following six consecutive years of negative gains. In September 2019, for instance, Bitcoin nose-dived by more than 13%. The holders of the largest cryptocurrency also faced massive losses in 2020 and 2021. You Might Also Like Even in 2017, Bitcoin somehow managed to plunge by more than 7% in September despite being in the middle of a massive headline-grabbing bull run. This was the case due to China’s harsh crackdown on initial coin offerings (ICOs) when they were all the rage. During the same month, Chinese authorities also clamped down on local crypto exchanges that accounted for a sizable share of the global trading volume. However, based on the most recent performance, September might no longer belong to the bears. Will Bitcoin reclaim $120,000? According to Polymarket users, there is currently a 50% chance of Bitcoin surpassing $120,000 this September. The cryptocurrency came awfully close on Thursday, but it has since erased some of its gains, currently changing hands at $115,954, according to CoinGecko data. At the same time, there is only a 13% chance of Bitcoin surging $125,000. Source: https://u.today/bitcoin-on-verge-of-scoring-its-best-september-ever