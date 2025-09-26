Sygnia CEO cautions investors against investing too much in Bitcoin ETFs and terms Bitcoin overvalued and recommending no more than 5 percent involvement. The South African-based asset manager, Sygnia Ltd., which is headed by CEO Magda Wierzycka, has given a stern caution regarding excessive exposure to Bitcoin.  The company warns investors not to put huge […] The post Bitcoin Overvalued? Sygnia CEO Sounds Alarm on Overexposure appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Sygnia CEO cautions investors against investing too much in Bitcoin ETFs and terms Bitcoin overvalued and recommending no more than 5 percent involvement. The South African-based asset manager, Sygnia Ltd., which is headed by CEO Magda Wierzycka, has given a stern caution regarding excessive exposure to Bitcoin.  The company warns investors not to put huge […] The post Bitcoin Overvalued? Sygnia CEO Sounds Alarm on Overexposure appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Bitcoin Overvalued? Sygnia CEO Sounds Alarm on Overexposure

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/26 02:00
Sygnia CEO cautions investors against investing too much in Bitcoin ETFs and terms Bitcoin overvalued and recommending no more than 5 percent involvement.

The South African-based asset manager, Sygnia Ltd., which is headed by CEO Magda Wierzycka, has given a stern caution regarding excessive exposure to Bitcoin. 

The company warns investors not to put huge amounts of their portfolios on the virtual currency, considering it an overvalued and volatile asset. Although it has increased by eighty-two percent during the last twelve months, Bitcoin is still prone to excessive volatility. 

The iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF, which tracks Bitcoin using iShares, and the Bitcoin-oriented fund by Sygnia, which was launched in June, have drawn the attention of many investors.

 Sygnia, however, takes an active role when clients attempt to transfer too much money to this fund in order to cushion them against harsh market volatility.

Investors Called to Reduce Bitcoin Exposure.

The CEO of Sygnia, Magda Wierzycka, pointed out the necessity of diversification. She explained that no more than 5% of the living annuities or the discretionary investment assets should consist of cryptoassets. 

Investors who try to go beyond this limit are contacted personally by the company to discourage risky portfolio actions.

Wierzycka mentioned the sheer risks in emerging markets such as South Africa. It has a low national per capita GDP, causing the individual savings to be easily destroyed by extreme market volatility. 

Her emphasis on price volatility in Bitcoin is a significant issue, as she called upon people to be cautious in their message about crypto investments to prevent unreachable promises.

The Long-term Potential of Bitcoin, However, at What Price?

Despite the warning on the present value of Bitcoin, Wierzycka admitted that it is possible that it is turning into a long-term asset, not just a speculative one.

 Sygnia intends to increase its crypto ETF products, but not without a regulatory enhancement to safeguard investors.

The position of the CEO is quite conservative: he does not deny the positive prospects of Bitcoin, but he also makes it clear that he is primarily focused on the safety of investors and risk management. 

Volatility of Bitcoin is one of the main issues that Syngenta considers carefully by educating its investors and keeping track of their portfolios.

