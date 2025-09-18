The post Bitcoin Peak Coming in 45 Days? BTC Price To Reach $150K appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Bitcoin has delivered one of its strongest performances in recent months, jumping from September lows of $108K to over $117K today. But while excitement is high, market watchers warn the clock is ticking.

History shows Bitcoin peaks don’t last forever, and analysts now believe the next major top could arrive within just 45 days, with prices touching $140K–$150K before a steep correction follows.

Bitcoin History Leaves a Trail

Looking at history, Bitcoin has shown a consistent run. After the 2017 halving, BTC peaked in December of that year before crashing by -84%. The same thing happened in 2021, when Bitcoin hit nearly $69,000 before dropping 77% to $15,000.

Each time, the decline lasted about a year, followed by roughly 1,064 days of recovery and growth before the next peak.

Now, the current cycle, driven by the April 2024 halving, appears to be moving in the same pattern. If history continues to repeat, the next big top could arrive around late September or October 2025, almost exactly 1,064 days from the December 2022 bottom.

And if that happens, Bitcoin’s next ceiling might land somewhere between $140,000 and $150,000.

Bitcoin Price Could Crash After Peak

While Bitcoin has always crashed after massive price jumps, it suggests that Bitcoin is slowly maturing as an asset. If the trend continues, we might see a 60–70% correction, which would still send Bitcoin down to the $40K–$60K range, painful, but not devastating compared to past cycles.

September is usually Bitcoin’s weakest month, earning the nickname “Rektember.” Historically, it averages a negative return.



Recently, Coinpedia News reported Crypto analyst, CryptoBIRB, says the bull run may end in about 40 days, after which Bitcoin could slip back toward $110K.



As of now, the Bitcoin price is trading around $117,119, reflecting a slight jump seen in the last 24 hours.