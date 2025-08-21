Bitcoin Plunge Raises New Whale Manipulation Concerns

Bitcoin wavers approaching Jackson Hole. On Wednesday, August 21, the asset dropped sharply, reaching a 17-day low. This sudden decline rekindles suspicions of manipulation, as some analysts point to strange liquidity movements in order books, evoking the shadow of whales. Others urge caution, recalling that the nervousness could also come from macroeconomic uncertainty, as the highly anticipated speech by Jerome Powell, Fed chairman, looms on the horizon.

