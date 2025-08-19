Bitcoin Plunges to Weekly Low Amid Growing Volatility

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/19 18:20
Bitcoin
BTC$114,083.21-1.38%
Capverse
CAP$0.06501+0.58%
bitcoin main

Bitcoin ($BTC), the leading crypto asset, has reportedly gained significant spotlight while witnessing a noteworthy downturn in terms of price. As per CryptoRover, as of Monday, the flagship crypto asset has dropped to its 7-day low price level of $114,562.6. The crypto influencer took to social media to disclose that Bitcoin’s ongoing price downtrend highlights a sheer pullback from the recent highs, raising apprehensions. Hence, the investors are currently advised to stay cautious.

Market Volatility Pushes Bitcoin Below $115 as Asset Reaches 7-Day Low of $114,562.6

At the moment, Bitcoin ($BTC) is changing hands at $114,562.6. This price level points out a 7-day low in terms of price. At the same time, the market capitalization of the crypto asset has slumped by up to 0.21% to reach the $2.29T mark. However, the 24-hour volume of the top cryptocurrency stands at $68.4B after a 20.13% dip.

BTC Price Chart

Simultaneously, Bitcoin ($BTC) has witnessed $3.5B in realized profit over the end of the week, expressing a 7% plunge from the ATH of $124,000. This has gained a market-wide attention amid the turbulent environment.  However, despite the current price hovering around $114, the 24-hour high of Bitcoin ($BTC) accounts for $116,977.6.

Traders Advised to Stay Cautious Until Market Stabilizes

The market onlookers consider the present market setting to be crucial and advise the traders to exercise caution. In such an environment, there is a great chance for a significant volatility driven by the short-term holders. The $116,977.6 mark serves as the immediate price support level.  On the other hand, $112,701.11 operates as the immediate support level.

Keeping this in view, as CryptoRover puts it, the Bitcoin ($BTC) investors need to be careful and keep holding during the market uncertainty. Additionally, the long-term traders are also “HODLing” while going through the current market turbulence. Subsequently, whether the respective drop is a provisional shakeout or the start of a comprehensive correction is still to be seen.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee sees ETH’s dip near $4,150 as a healthy pullback, setting the stage for a potential run toward $5,100.
NEAR
NEAR$2.499-2.30%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000274-1.79%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$2+6.60%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 21:41
Share
VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

PANews reported on August 19 that Nasdaq-listed company VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) announced a $2 billion partnership agreement with digital asset holders to establish a sovereign-grade crypto infrastructure joint
Bitcoin
BTC$114,034.68-1.41%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 21:06
Share
Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Based on the latest research report jointly released by Dune and Slice Analytics, this article conducts an in-depth analysis of the development status, market performance and on-chain data of multiple core DePIN projects on Solana.
DepinTech
DEPIN$0.000000129-19.37%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4763-1.34%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01844-2.94%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 15:10
Share

Trending News

More

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

As It Approaches $6m In Its Presale Here’s Why BlockchainFX Could Be the Next Best Crypto to Buy Ahead of Nexchain and BlockDAG