Bitcoin Prediction Today as Whales Buy $150K Bitcoin Hyper in a Week, Brazil Holds First Hearing on $19B Bitcoin Strategy, and More…

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 22:16
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.36251+12.95%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09985-0.15%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.154968+0.16%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021142-0.35%
Sign
SIGN$0.06823+0.50%

















































Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Live News Today: Latest Insights for Bitcoin Maxis (August 20)

Leah is a British journalist with a BA in Journalism, Media, and Communications and nearly a decade of content writing experience.

Over the last four years, her focus has primarily been on Web3 technologies, driven by her genuine enthusiasm for decentralization and the latest technological advancements.

She has contributed to leading crypto and NFT publications – Cointelegraph, Coinbound, Crypto News, NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, Techreport, and NFT Lately – which has elevated her to a senior role in crypto journalism.

Whether crafting breaking news or in-depth reviews, she strives to engage her readers with the latest insights and information. Her articles often span the hottest cryptos, exchanges, and evolving regulations.

As part of her ploy to attract crypto newbies into Web3, she explains even the most complex topics in an easily understandable and engaging way.

Further underscoring her dynamic journalism background, she has written for various sectors, including software testing (TEST Magazine), travel (Travel Off Path), and music (Mixmag).

When she’s not deep into a crypto rabbit hole, she’s probably island-hopping (with the Galapagos and Hainan being her go-to’s). Or perhaps sketching chalk pencil drawings while listening to the Pixies, her all-time favorite band.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree


Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-live-news-august-20-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fuzzland discloses a security incident and calls on the crypto industry to strengthen protection

Fuzzland discloses a security incident and calls on the crypto industry to strengthen protection

PANews reported on June 23 that FuzzLand, a Web3 security and analysis company, recently disclosed a security incident involving the Bedrock UniBTC protocol. Officials said that a former employee used
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0813-30.92%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 21:09
Share
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC halts decline as traders await FOMC meeting Minutes for Fed rate clues

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC halts decline as traders await FOMC meeting Minutes for Fed rate clues

Bitcoin (BTC) stabilizes around $113,500 at the time of writing on Wednesday after dropping 4% in the last two days. This downturn comes as the institutional demand continues to weaken, as spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) saw outflows exceeding $520 million on Tuesday.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,412.27-0.32%
Share
Fxstreet2025/08/20 19:38
Share
Crypto: MetaMask to Add Tron Support in Upcoming Integration

Crypto: MetaMask to Add Tron Support in Upcoming Integration

MetaMask, the wallet developed by Consensys and used by more than 100 million users worldwide, has just natively integrated the Tron blockchain. This long-awaited development confirms the crypto giant's expansion strategy beyond Ethereum. It follows the recent additions of Sei and Solana. L’article Crypto: MetaMask to Add Tron Support in Upcoming Integration est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
SEI
SEI$0.3016-2.45%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09985-0.24%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02663+0.98%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 22:05
Share

Trending News

More

Fuzzland discloses a security incident and calls on the crypto industry to strengthen protection

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC halts decline as traders await FOMC meeting Minutes for Fed rate clues

Crypto: MetaMask to Add Tron Support in Upcoming Integration

BNB Price Set for Upside as TVL Reaches $13.4B and 14M Addresses Active

Swap LUKSO (LYX) on StealthEX: The Blockchain for the New Creative Economy Is Now More Accessible than Ever