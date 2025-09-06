Bitcoin Price Air Gap Spotted: Key BTC Recovery Price to Watch

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 04:33
Key Insights:

  • Air gap models hint at a Bitcoin price breakout to $185,000.
  • Key short-term range comes in at $114,000 to $116,000 for holders.
  • Bitcoin ETF inflows slowed, showing weaker demand from traditional finance.

The recent air gap analysis for Bitcoin price showed recovery targets of $167,000 to $185,000, based on links to global money supply and gold.

The data was disclosed on September 1, 2025, through research shared by Tephra Digital and supported by Glassnode market updates.

Bitcoin Price: Air Gap Signals Rally to $185,000

The idea of a BTC air gap came from comparing its price to broader financial benchmarks. Tephra Digital published charts using lagged data against the global M2 money supply and gold.

The first chart applied a 102-day lag with M2, while the second used a 200-day lag with gold performance.

Both suggested that Bitcoin price could climb toward $167,000 to $185,000 if past correlations holds.

Bitcoin Price Air Gap Outlook | Source: Glasnode

The M2 comparison implied a level near $167,000 within the next 102 days. The gold model pointed higher, with a possible $185,000 target in 200 days.

These numbers did not come from direct forecasts but from the way Bitcoin price has historically tracked global liquidity and gold prices with a delay.

This view was also linked to market activity on exchanges. Glassnode data showed funding rates near $366,000 per hour.

Meanwhile, that level was seen as neutral as it sat between overheated peaks above $1 million per hour earlier in 2024.

However, a weaker phase below $300,000 per hour is expected in 2025. Analysts said this showed demand was steady but not strongly rising.

Is Bitcoin Price Falling due to Cooling Demand?

It is worth noting that market sentiment in M2 terms pointed to slowing inflows from traditional finance.

Spot exchange-traded funds had played a large role in driving Bitcoin price higher earlier in the year. However, those flows had weakened by late August, Farside Investors’ data showed.

For Bitcoin, daily inflows that once topped 3,000 BTC fell sharply. The 14-day average was only 540 BTC at the start of September.

Ethereum also showed a slowdown, with inflows dropping from tens of thousands of ETH per day to about 16,600.

Basically, the cooling trend suggested that institutional buyers were less active after months of strong accumulation.

Glassnode data underlined the importance of a key recovery zone. Bitcoin price traded near $112,000, moving between $104,000 and $116,000.

Analysts pointed out that regaining the $114,000 to $116,000 area would return most short-term holders to profit. This is vital to maintain short-term momentum

Similarly, that could support stronger sentiment and open the way for higher prices.

A break below $104,000, however, risked a repeat of earlier post-peak downturns, with possible BTC price declines toward $93,000 to $95,000.

These levels showed how closely Bitcoin was tied to both liquidity measures and real demand from investors.

Without renewed inflows, the charts suggested the air gap might take longer to close.

BTC in the Long Line of Technology Shifts

Beyond price moves, Bitcoin was also listed in research that tracked 1,000 years of technological change.

A chart shared by Trending Bitcoin, based on Bank of America Global data, placed Bitcoin alongside milestones such as the printing press, steam engine, telegraph, and the internet.

Bitcoin and Historical Innovations | Source: Trending Bitcoin on X

The chart also included more recent innovations like artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, and quantum computing.

Bitcoin was shown as one of the major changes shaping economic and social systems in modern history.

This placed Bitcoin in a broader debate about where it fits in the global technology cycle.

Analysts noted that while the short-term Bitcoin price depends on liquidity and investment flows, its role as a new type of financial infrastructure linked it with longer-term disruptions.

By early September 2025, Bitcoin’s position was clear as it held steady near $112,000, with funding neutral and ETF inflows slowing.

The air gap analysis pointed to a Bitcoin price rally to between $167,000 and $185,000 if past correlations played out. However, the recovery zone of $114,000 to $116,000 stood out as the most important near-term level to watch.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/05/bitcoin-price-air-gap-spotted-key-btc-recovery-price-to-watch/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
