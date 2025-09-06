Bitcoin Price And Dogecoin Stall But Analysts Say One Meme Coin Could Outshine Both In The Next Rally

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 23:28
The crypto market is buzzing again, but not in the way some expected. The Bitcoin price keeps flirting with resistance, Dogecoin is still running on nostalgia, and traders looking for that next explosive run are getting restless. That’s why a new contender—Layer Brett—is turning heads. 

Bitcoin (BTC): Bitcoin price stalls as appetite shifts to higher upside

For over a decade, Bitcoin has been the standard, the original, the safe-ish play in an otherwise chaotic market. But lately, even die-hard Bitcoiners are admitting the energy is fading. The Bitcoin price keeps testing upper resistance bands—$112K here, $115K there—but there’s no real momentum. It’s like watching an old heavyweight shadowbox himself.

Macro conditions aren’t helping. Inflation signals, ETF chatter, and Fed jawboning have all been priced in. So, while long-term holders keep stacking sats, the more speculative crowd? They’re losing interest. Why hold one coin when you could hold 100,000?

That’s where the new meme plays come in—cheap entries, viral upside, and actual activity. The Bitcoin price might still command respect, but it’s not commanding the degens anymore. And with the next rally looking more like a meme-fueled frenzy than a macro-driven grind, Bitcoin may end up playing second fiddle to projects with sharper fangs.

Dogecoin (DOGE): Still beloved, still stalled

Dogecoin isn’t dead. It’s still one of the most recognisable names in crypto. Elon still drops the odd tweet, Reddit still rallies around it, and it still ranks high on coin trackers. But recognition isn’t the same as momentum—and that’s where Dogecoin is falling short.

The charts tell the story. Despite occasional meme surges, Dogecoin keeps getting stuck under resistance, with traders hoping for a breakout to $0.36 that never quite arrives. Volume is middling, social chatter is thinning, and for all its charm, there’s nothing new in the pipeline. The original meme coin hasn’t really evolved.

In a market obsessed with next-gen Bitcoin price plays and meme coins that actually do something, Dogecoin looks… static. Loyal? Absolutely. But exciting? Not anymore. That’s why speculative capital is starting to drift—towards meme coins with staking, speed, and something to prove. Coins like Layer Brett.

Layer Brett (LBRETT): The meme coin with actual teeth

While the Bitcoin price hovers and Dogecoin recycles nostalgia, Layer Brett is carving out something sharper—a meme coin with utility, speed, and a community that isn’t stuck in 2015. Built as an Ethereum Layer 2, Layer Brett offers near-instant transactions, barely-there gas fees, and live staking that’s already paying out eye-watering APYs.

But it’s not just the tech. Layer Brett has meme culture in its DNA—NFT tie-ins, gamified staking, and branding that actually feels alive. This isn’t a ghost chain with a dog mascot; it’s a working ecosystem with a presale price still under a cent.

Early adopters are loading up now, chasing the kind of upside Bitcoin and Dogecoin can’t offer anymore. With Layer 2 speed and meme coin volatility, Layer Brett is quickly becoming the project traders mention when they’re done being polite. If there’s a breakout coming, this might be where the real rally begins.

Conclusion

The Bitcoin price still sets the tone, and Dogecoin will always have its cult following—but momentum is shifting. With staking rewards live, gas fees near zero, and a presale entry point that still feels like a cheat code, Layer Brett is capturing the one thing every rally feeds on: belief. If you’re looking where the action might actually be next cycle, start there.

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/and-dogecoin-stall-but-analysts-say-one-meme-coin-could-outshine-both-in-the-next-rally/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$91.373 million, with both long and short positions exploding.

PANews reported on September 6th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $91.373 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $44.7798 million in long positions and $46.5932 million in short positions. The total amount of BTC liquidations was $8.7795 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidations was $19.6219 million.
Opinion: Bitcoin is now the “hardest currency” and could completely destroy all asset classes

PANews reported on September 6th that Joe Burnett, head of strategy at Bitcoin treasury firm Semler Scientific, wrote on the X platform that the market is currently at the end of what Ray Dalio calls a long-term debt cycle, meaning stocks are being bid up to extreme valuations, real estate is being bid up to extreme valuations, and fixed income products are also at extreme valuations. The ultimate result of a long-term debt cycle is the devaluation of fiat currencies. The only way out is hard currency. Gold was the hardest currency in the past, and Bitcoin is the hardest currency today. Bitcoin has the potential to completely destroy all asset classes.
Dogecoin Price Stalls While Analysts Tip Layer Brett as the Next Meme Leader

The Dogecoin price has been moving sideways, leaving many traders underwhelmed. But while DOGE drifts, a new contender is gaining serious momentum. Layer Brett, an Ethereum Layer 2 project, has already raised over $2.8 million in its crypto presale and is priced at just $0.0055. Analysts are now calling it a potential 100x altcoin, setting [...] The post Dogecoin Price Stalls While Analysts Tip Layer Brett as the Next Meme Leader appeared first on Blockonomi.
