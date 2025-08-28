Bitcoin Price Back Above $112K As Positive BTC NEWS Hits

By: Crypto Ticker
2025/08/28
Bitcoin Price Reclaims $112K

Bitcoin ($BTC) has bounced back above the $112,000 mark, regaining a critical level that many traders view as short-term support. Despite recent volatility, institutional flows and macro developments suggest that the broader bull cycle may be entering a new phase.

BTCUSD_2025-08-28_15-14-02.png

BTC/USD price in the past week - TradingView

Trump Family–Backed American Bitcoin to Go Public

Reports confirm that American Bitcoin, backed by Eric and Donald Trump Jr., is preparing to go public in September through a merger with Gryphon Digital Mining. A stockholder vote was held yesterday, clearing a key hurdle for the listing. The move marks a significant milestone for U.S.-based Bitcoin initiatives, tying political influence with blockchain infrastructure.

BlackRock Buys $262.6 Million Worth of Ethereum

In another major development, BlackRock disclosed a $262.6 million purchase of Ethereum ($ETH). This reinforces the growing narrative that large asset managers are diversifying beyond $Bitcoin into alternative crypto assets. Institutional confidence in Ethereum continues to rise, especially after the strong inflows into U.S. Spot-ETH ETFs.

Fed Rate Cut Odds Now at 87%

The macro backdrop also adds fuel to the crypto market. According to CME FedWatch, the odds of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut in September are now at 87%. A dovish Fed has historically provided liquidity tailwinds for risk assets, with crypto often among the biggest beneficiaries.

Market Outlook: Parabolic Phase Ahead?

Some analysts suggest that the recent crypto market “dumps” are less about fundamentals and more about shaking out weak hands before institutional players accumulate positions. If true, the current consolidation could precede a parabolic phase in both $Bitcoin and $Ethereum as retail and institutional demand align.

